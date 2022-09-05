Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron variant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are now available at Meijer. The Midwestern grocery retailer says it recommends the public to receive the updated formula ahead of the holiday season. We’re told flu shots, among other vaccines, can be administered during the same appointment...
Grand Ledge community rallying together for man to get new bike
When Josh McLaughlin heard that Grand Ledge resident John needed a new bike, he took to social media asking for supplies, but he never thought it would get as much support as it did.
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike
(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school's administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school's Ypsilanti campus, about 35...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: EMU professors on strike following deadlock in contract negotiations
(WXYZ) — At least 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University are on strike following a deadlock in contract negotiations between teachers and the university. This is not the first time employees at EMU have gone on a strike. The last protest happened in 2006 and lasted two weeks.
Tv20detroit.com
500 Eastern Michigan University professors on strike following deadlock in contract negotiations
(WXYZ) — Just 10 days into the new fall semester, classrooms will likely be empty as 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University are on strike. This comes as contract negotiations between teachers and the university reached a deadlock. Walter Kraft, a spokesperson with EMU says the university is...
Frandor Sears property to become entertainment hotspot
The former Sears store location on East Michigan Avenue near the Frandor Shopping Center will be transformed into a mixed-use entertainment hub, named "ROECO", the Gillespie Group announced Aug. 31.Located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., the Gillespie Group property has served as host to Sparrow Health System's local site for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the last two years. Now, it will be turned into a multi-store hotspot with entertainment and dining options. Details like a timeline and amenities included are subject to change depending on partnerships, the group said. "It's an exciting time to be in Lansing, as we have...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University professors to decide on whether or not to strike
(WXYZ) — A strike is looming for the faculty and staff at Eastern Michigan University as professors reach nearly one week of working without a contract. If EMU's faculty votes to strike Tuesday, they will stop showing up to class as soon as Wednesday. But, the university is insisting courses will continue all week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery hosting 25th anniversary party this weekend: 'A celebration of all things Detroit'
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with a block party at its historic Rivertown location. Detroit's largest craft brewer was founded in 1997 as Atwater Block Brewery. Originally, Atwater had a focus to bring back the Bohemian-style beer produced by Stroh's in the mid...
Tv20detroit.com
Fed up with $50k quote for rural internet access, Washtenaw County man installed it himself
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a rural community just outside Ann Arbor, homes are separated by the farms that feed America. But for major cable or broadband corporations, the distance between those homes isn’t seen as a source of sustenance, but a cost that destroys profit margin targets unless they pass on that cost.
WNEM
Wall of building collapses in Flint
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36. On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The long holiday weekend is coming to an...
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple downtown Grand Rapids businesses voice concerns about harassment
Several businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are voicing concerns about their employees being harassed. They’re also reporting seeing people have sex in broad daylight.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in August
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was the biggest Michigan Lottery prize won in August — and it wasn't the only significant Powerball win last month, according to the Michigan Lottery. The $1 million ticket matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 24 — 6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22. It was...
Large police presence spotted on N Howard and E. Saginaw
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks. The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News. […]
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
Tv20detroit.com
Visual artist adds color to Michigan State University's study lounge
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mila Lynn’s work has been seen not only across the state but around the world. Now, the mid-Michigan visual artist is sharing her talent with the campus of Michigan State University. Lynn painted two murals inside the study lounge of the Eugene C. Eppley...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
Comments / 0