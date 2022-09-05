ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron variant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are now available at Meijer. The Midwestern grocery retailer says it recommends the public to receive the updated formula ahead of the holiday season. We’re told flu shots, among other vaccines, can be administered during the same appointment...
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school's administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school's Ypsilanti campus, about 35...
Frandor Sears property to become entertainment hotspot

The former Sears store location on East Michigan Avenue near the Frandor Shopping Center will be transformed into a mixed-use entertainment hub, named "ROECO", the Gillespie Group announced Aug. 31.Located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., the Gillespie Group property has served as host to Sparrow Health System's local site for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the last two years. Now, it will be turned into a multi-store hotspot with entertainment and dining options. Details like a timeline and amenities included are subject to change depending on partnerships, the group said. "It's an exciting time to be in Lansing, as we have...
Eastern Michigan University professors to decide on whether or not to strike

(WXYZ) — A strike is looming for the faculty and staff at Eastern Michigan University as professors reach nearly one week of working without a contract. If EMU's faculty votes to strike Tuesday, they will stop showing up to class as soon as Wednesday. But, the university is insisting courses will continue all week.
Wall of building collapses in Flint

Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36. On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The long holiday weekend is coming to an...
Large police presence spotted on N Howard and E. Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted on the intersection of North Howard Ave and S M 43 Highway in Lansing. Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police vehicles were spotted alongside ambulances and fire trucks. The intersection will be shut down for “the time being,” one officer told 6 News. […]
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
