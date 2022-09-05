Read full article on original website
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Iowa vs. Iowa State is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people have for another with a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
bloomberglaw.com
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Vanished QC: An Iowa paperboy remains missing 40 years later
One of the most recognizable cases of a missing person, sadly, in modern times involves a paperboy who disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 1982, in West Des Moines. He left home to begin his paper route when he vanished. John David Gosch, who was born Nov....
Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa
A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Perry to celebrate homecoming Sept. 12-17
Homecoming week kicks off at Perry High School on Monday, Sept. 12 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17. The 2022 theme is “We Got the Beat.”. The week of festivities will include dress up days at the high school:. Tuesday, Sept. 13: I Need a Hero (Superhero Day) Wednesday,...
