Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: Moving on from Utah's 'sloppy' play with Southern Utah on deck
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was dealt one of the toughest season-opening matchups of 2022: a trip into The Swamp, which holds the nation's longest home opener win streak (33 straight). All week, the national media was hyper-focused on how Utah would be affected by the Florida heat and...
ksl.com
No. 13 Utah looks to bounce back against Southern Utah
Southern Utah (1-0) at No. 13 Utah (0-1), 1:30 p.m. ET. (Pac-12 Networks) Series record: Utah leads 1-0. A 29-26 loss at Florida dropped No. 13 Utah six spots in this week's Top 25. The Utes will try to bounce back against the Thunderbirds, an FCS team in its first year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference after leaving the Big Sky. Utah has a 15-2 record in home openers under coach Kyle Whittingham. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 44-13 win over the University of St. Thomas. Southern Utah and Utah met in 2016, with the Utes winning 24-0.
ksl.com
Baylor, BYU meet for final time as nonconference opponents
No. 9 Baylor (1-0) at No. 21 BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: BYU by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Baylor leads 2-1. Baylor and BYU meet as nonconference foes for the final time, with the Cougars set to join the Big 12 next season. The Bears won last season 38-24 in Waco, Texas, on their way to a 12-win season that included a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. The Bears beat the University at Albany 69-10 in their opener. The Cougars are coming off a 50-21 win at South Florida. BYU has a 6-8 mark against ranked teams under coach Kalani Sitake, including 4-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
ksl.com
Utah drops to No. 13 as Florida leaps to No. 12 in AP Top 25; BYU moves up to No. 21
SALT LAKE CITY — If you're a fan of college football, the first full week of action lived up to the hype. Now that the dust of the opening weekend has settled, the first Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released and we get the first look at where voters see teams after at least one game (some have already played two games thanks to Week 0).
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier admits to 'coachspeak' reaction to Florida being ranked, moving on from Utah
Billy Napier is already dealing with rising expectations as Florida had the biggest upset of last week with a surprising victory over No. 7 Utah. Florida went from being unranked to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “I think obviously people watch us play and develop...
ksl.com
How Luther Elliss was 'biggest change' for Utes, and how his life has changed since
SALT LAKE CITY — Luther Elliss is a "Utah Man" through and through. The former consensus All-American was one of the best defensive players to ever play at the University of Utah, thanks to a recruiting visit by then-head coach Ron McBride. "Coach Mac made a lasting impression, and...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
bestcolleges.com
BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
ksl.com
'Chance to really shine' as Weber State prepares for matchup with Utah State
OGDEN — Going from demolishing a mid-tier Division II team to an in-state game against the reigning Mountain West champions is a tall task. But it's one Weber State faces going into Week 2. The Wildcats look to build off everything that went right in Game 1 and clean...
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas
Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game
Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
ksl.com
A virus is wiping out Utah's tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it's impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer's markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it's his worst harvest in 20 years...
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
