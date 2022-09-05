ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

No. 13 Utah looks to bounce back against Southern Utah

Southern Utah (1-0) at No. 13 Utah (0-1), 1:30 p.m. ET. (Pac-12 Networks) Series record: Utah leads 1-0. A 29-26 loss at Florida dropped No. 13 Utah six spots in this week's Top 25. The Utes will try to bounce back against the Thunderbirds, an FCS team in its first year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference after leaving the Big Sky. Utah has a 15-2 record in home openers under coach Kyle Whittingham. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 44-13 win over the University of St. Thomas. Southern Utah and Utah met in 2016, with the Utes winning 24-0.
ksl.com

Baylor, BYU meet for final time as nonconference opponents

No. 9 Baylor (1-0) at No. 21 BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: BYU by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Baylor leads 2-1. Baylor and BYU meet as nonconference foes for the final time, with the Cougars set to join the Big 12 next season. The Bears won last season 38-24 in Waco, Texas, on their way to a 12-win season that included a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. The Bears beat the University at Albany 69-10 in their opener. The Cougars are coming off a 50-21 win at South Florida. BYU has a 6-8 mark against ranked teams under coach Kalani Sitake, including 4-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.'

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
bestcolleges.com

BYU's Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
Pyramid

Breeze adds flights from Provo to Las Vegas

Calling Provo their Utah home base, Breeze Airways is adding to its lineup of routes from the new airport. Beginning Tuesday, Breeze is starting to take reservations for its non-stop flights from Provo to Las Vegas before first flight on Oct 6. The flights out of Provo will be Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The route is on sale beginning at $29, one way, if purchased by Tuesday, Sept. 13, for travel between Oct. 26 and Feb. 14, 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game

Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
ksl.com

A virus is wiping out Utah's tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it's impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer's markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it's his worst harvest in 20 years...
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
