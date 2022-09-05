No. 9 Baylor (1-0) at No. 21 BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: BYU by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Baylor leads 2-1. Baylor and BYU meet as nonconference foes for the final time, with the Cougars set to join the Big 12 next season. The Bears won last season 38-24 in Waco, Texas, on their way to a 12-win season that included a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. The Bears beat the University at Albany 69-10 in their opener. The Cougars are coming off a 50-21 win at South Florida. BYU has a 6-8 mark against ranked teams under coach Kalani Sitake, including 4-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

PROVO, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO