Read full article on original website
Related
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Surprise Polish Plans For Mammoth 96 AH-64E Apache Order Announced
US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. US ArmyA fleet of 96 AH-64E would make Poland the second-large operator of Apache helicopters anywhere in the world.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 198 of the invasion
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy the war with Russia is in a “pivotal moment” as Ukraine’s military continues its counteroffensive in the south of the country. The Associated Press reported that Blinken told the Ukrainian president: “We know this is a pivotal moment, more than six months into Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, as your counteroffensive is now under way and proving effective.”
Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank.
Comments / 0