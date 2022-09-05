Read full article on original website
Lousy Tennant laws have caused landlords to go to R B& B Too many bums not paying and courts not kicking them out of landlords properties Donkey pox is a disease in Vermonts legislature
Jason Kirby-Mccarthy
1d ago
With the little teachers actually make I think if they’re moving across country for us we could at least make sure they’ll have a nice safe place to call home. So much for being welcoming. I really hope they’re able to find something that’s perfect for them.
mountaintimes.info
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent
There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots. To combat congestion on I-89 near Richmond during road work, VTrans is recommending a new merging strategy. Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
Goddard College Invites the Community to Eat, Stay and Learn on Its Campus
It's been a while since the Plainfield area had a spot where retirees could gather for breakfast. Maple Valley, the quirky restaurant and gift shop overlooking the Winooski River, was once a popular spot for people to meet up for a morning meal. After it closed four years ago, some of them migrated to the gas station across the street or headed down the road to Plainfield Hardware, which has a deli.
Boston Hospital Executive Named Next UVM Health Network CEO
The University of Vermont Health Network has named its next leader. Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, an executive at the Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will take over as chief executive officer and president of Vermont's biggest health network starting in late November. He will succeed Dr. John...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
VTDigger
Vermont author book release - Losing June
Vermont Author Catherine Sanders Bodnar will be having a debut Book Release & Signing Event for her recently published book - LOSING JUNE - at Phoenix Books (191 Bank Street, Burlington, Vt) . Catherine was a former travel writer for GOURMET magazine, travel writer for Food & Wine magazine, freelancer for other nationals and retired professor from two Vermont colleges with a Ph.D. in American Literature. LOSING JUNE is her first novel, based on the summer of 1959, when her family worked at Harmony Falls Lodge, Spirit Lake, Washington.
PROPOSED STATE RULES
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
The International Boat Show Brings a Fleet of Antique and Classic Watercraft to Burlington
Bob Schumacher was aboard his boat Vagabond on Shelburne Bay last week and racing as fast as he could go. The boat itself wasn't going anywhere; it was lashed to the dock at the Lake Champlain Yacht Club. The 74-year-old retired canoe and kayak restorer and dealer from Hinesburg was rushing to get his craft shipshape for this weekend's International Boat Show in Burlington. He feared it wouldn't be ready in time or up to his usual standards.
Burlington Dispatchers Blame ‘Defunding’ for Slow Police Response, Crime Victims Say
The SUV came ripping down the Burlington bike path, snapping overhanging branches as cyclists screamed and swerved to avoid getting hit. Laurie Keve, who was biking home to Colchester that August afternoon, said the sight of the silver car and its driver barreling past her near Leddy Park was "one of the most frightening experiences of my life."
WCAX
Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging drivers to watch for the big animals crossing roadways, especially after dark and early in the morning. Officials say drivers have hit 23 moose on Vermont roads this year. Biologists...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
Comments / 2