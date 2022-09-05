Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Intersection Closure Announced
(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
cbs4indy.com
Survey shows how Hoosiers feel about climate change
INDIANA – Yale University recently conducted a study about climate opinions across the country, surveying roughly 30,000 Americans. Yale Climate Opinion Maps (YCOM) used data through fall 2021 based on the public’s opinion about global warming asking questions about impacts, policies, and risks to humans. Yale scientists then developed a geographic and statistical model to downscale national public opinion results to the state, congressional district, and county levels. Let’s dive into this study.
wfyi.org
What are some unique transportation solutions in rural Indiana communities?
Many rural counties in Indiana lack public transportation for their residents, but some counties have created innovative solutions to combat this. Erin Thomas is the executive director of Lifetime Resources. It’s a collection of programs helping residents in five rural counties: Ripley, Jefferson, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland maintain their independence.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services
Finding a community in Indiana without access to high-speed internet services may prove challenging in the not-so-distant future. The post More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition
Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
953wiki.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Two Indiana Counties due to Flooding
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Jefferson and Switzerland in Indiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through September 15 due to flooding. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE...
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022
Indiana’s farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
wbiw.com
Gas prices in Indiana have risen
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 75.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WIBC.com
From California to Indiana: 12 Parcels of Drugs Came FedEx, Man Sentenced
BLOOMFIELD, Ind.—From California to Indiana, several shipments of drugs last year led to the arrest of Christopher Wrought of Vincennes. The evidence wrought an 11-year sentence in federal prison for trafficking drugs. The feds say Wrought got on a bus in Bloomington in April 2021, and rode all the...
WTHI
Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness
INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
