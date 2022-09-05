ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

hometownnewsnow.com

Highway Intersection Closure Announced

(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Survey shows how Hoosiers feel about climate change

INDIANA – Yale University recently conducted a study about climate opinions across the country, surveying roughly 30,000 Americans. Yale Climate Opinion Maps (YCOM) used data through fall 2021 based on the public’s opinion about global warming asking questions about impacts, policies, and risks to humans. Yale scientists then developed a geographic and statistical model to downscale national public opinion results to the state, congressional district, and county levels. Let’s dive into this study.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

What are some unique transportation solutions in rural Indiana communities?

Many rural counties in Indiana lack public transportation for their residents, but some counties have created innovative solutions to combat this. Erin Thomas is the executive director of Lifetime Resources. It’s a collection of programs helping residents in five rural counties: Ripley, Jefferson, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland maintain their independence.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Indot#Salt#Winter Storms
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau

With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Two Indiana Counties due to Flooding

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Jefferson and Switzerland in Indiana may receive emergency prescription refills now through September 15 due to flooding. To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022

Indiana’s farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gas prices in Indiana have risen

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 75.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness

INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
INDIANA STATE

