digitalspy.com
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
First look at Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt in star-studded new movie
A first look at star-studded new movie Babylon has been released. Starring the likes of The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt, the film focuses on 1920s Hollywood. In the new pictures, we get a sense of the glamour of...
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Why lost Doctor Who episode made this big change
A Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen co-director has explained why the designs for certain characters were changed. The special release, which was made available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 5, is an animated recreation of 'The Abominable Snowmen' serial, which saw Patrick Troughton's Doctor arrive in 1930s Tibet to take on the Yeti and Great Intelligence.
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 - meet the queens
First up is London queen Baby. Describing herself as 'London's auto punk princess', she said her drag "is pretty, punk and Black". "I love to represent my culture and I love playing with in the area where Black culture and alternative culture meet," she added. Next up is Birmingham-based queen...
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
QUIZ: What kind of detective would you make?
Picture this: it’s 1950s West-End London and a Hollywood director is found dead on stage ahead of his upcoming play-turned-movie. Gasp. A seasoned inspector (Sam Rockwell) and a green young whippersnapper of a constable (Saoirse Ronan), comb through clues and delve into the dangerous world of underground theatre, with its grime and glamour. Welcome to See How They Run, a new murder mystery comedy with no shortage of charisma, charm and laugh-out-loud moments.
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online at home
Thor: Love and Thunder has finally landed on Disney+ so you'll be able to see whether the MCU movie deserved its mixed reaction. The new movie sees Thor go up against his most dangerous opponent yet, Gorr the Godd Butcher. But Thor has plenty of help as Valkyrie and Korg are back for the ride, and so is his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who now goes by the name of Mighty Thor.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
Cobra Kai star warns Kenny "in danger of going too far" in season 5
Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai star Dallas Dupree Young has teased what to expect from his character Kenny Payne in season 5, admitting he is in "danger" of going too far. The character has had quite the journey on the Netflix series, having initially suffered from bullying before turning...
Soaps schedule of potential Queen Elizabeth death
Looks like Queen Elizabeth is in a bad way going by reports. If she passes, how will this affect soap episodes and scheduling? I'm assuming soaps will go off air on the day/week of her passing? I know main TV shows are not allowed to show comedy, does this include comedy within a soap storyline? Assuming all soaps will refilm a few scenes to mention the queen's passing.
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint left "gutted" over showrunner’s exit
House of the Dragon's Steve Toussaint has opened up on the impact that Miguel Sapochnik's exit has had on him. Last week, it was announced that Sapochnik – behind the camera for some of the most spectacular, award-winning episodes of Game of Thrones – would scale back his role in House of the Dragon, stepping down as co-showrunner and director. He will maintain his executive producer credit moving forward.
Thor: Love and Thunder reveals deleted Guardians of the Galaxy scene
A deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy has been revealed. Thor first ran into the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War, when he struck up a friendship with Rocket and Groot. The newly-revealed deleted scene, released via The AV Club and titled 'Wasting Time',...
Tom Hanks reveals missed Star Wars cameo opportunity
Recent Star Wars movies have featured a number of celebrity cameos, from Simon Pegg's junk dealer Unkar Plutt to an appearance from James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as a stormtrooper. The movies almost had one more major cameo, however, in the shape of two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. In a...
Top Gun: Maverick has set yet another box-office record
The success of Top Gun: Maverick continues soaring as the legacy sequel has just smashed another record. Following a huge box-office debut earlier in the year, the latest Tom Cruise movie has become the only film to have topped the chart on both Memorial Day and Labor Day – celebrated on the first Monday of September – in the US.
