Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs RB Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
VAR: Introduction and history in the Premier League
The adoption of VAR (video assistant referees) and the system around it has courted much controversy since its entrance into the Premier League in 2019.
England: Fringe players to watch out for ahead of 2022 World Cup
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans.
Roberto Firmino details Fabio Carvalho's impact at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has hailed the impact of Liverpool teammate Fabio Carvalho after his summer arrival from Fulham.
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest: Player ratings as Neymar earns PSG unconvincing win
Match report and player ratings from Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest.
Brighton manager search: Steve Cooper & Kjetil Knutsen among top targets
Steve Cooper and Kjetil Knutsen are towards the top of Brighton's wish list in their search for a new manager.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Christophe Galtier hails Neymar's early season form
Christophe Galtier hails Neymar's early season form.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: 23 best players on FIFA 23 announced by EA
EA have revealed the 23 best players for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Player ratings as Bianconeri denied winner in late drama
Juventus earned a point as they recorded a 2-2 draw with Salernitana on Sunday night.
Wilfried Nancy 'really proud' of CF Montreal after sealing MLS Cup Playoffs spot
CF Montreal became the latest team to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-2 draw at home to the Columbus Crew on Friday night. After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and failing to make the post-season in 2021, few could have predicted Montreal's rise this time around.
MLS・
Loris Karius joins Newcastle on short-term deal
Newcastle have finalised the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.
90min
845
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0