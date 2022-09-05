ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

State Targets Five Local Schools in $15 Million Improvement Campaign

State officials are targeting struggling elementary schools in a $15 million improvement effort. Five of those schools are in our area. A total of 15 elementary schools will receive intense focus and resources in a campaign involving the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license

The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
alreporter.com

Alabama Republicans maintain lead in fundraising, cash on hand

The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, with Alabama Republicans maintaining a decisive advantage over Democratic and Libertarian candidates in fundraising, spending, and remaining campaign funds, according to the latest campaign finance reports from August. In the Alabama governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey holds a strong advantage in available...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Shedd
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Clay Scofield
aldailynews.com

Morton & McCartney: What’s a Diploma Worth?

How can a student graduate high school but not be college or career ready? It happens every year for 12-16 percent of our students in Alabama. For the classes of 2020 and 2021, the Alabama graduation rate was 92 percent, and the college and career ready rate was 76 percent (a 16-percentage point gap). For the class of 2019, the graduation rate was 93 percent and the college and career ready rate 80 percent (a 13- percentage point gap). For the class of 2018, the graduation rate was 90 percent and the college and career ready rate 75 percent (a 15- percentage point gap).
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky

University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Middle Mile#Internet Speed#Internet Services#Alabama Senate#Alabama Daily News
alreporter.com

Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy