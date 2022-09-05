How can a student graduate high school but not be college or career ready? It happens every year for 12-16 percent of our students in Alabama. For the classes of 2020 and 2021, the Alabama graduation rate was 92 percent, and the college and career ready rate was 76 percent (a 16-percentage point gap). For the class of 2019, the graduation rate was 93 percent and the college and career ready rate 80 percent (a 13- percentage point gap). For the class of 2018, the graduation rate was 90 percent and the college and career ready rate 75 percent (a 15- percentage point gap).

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO