AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
State Targets Five Local Schools in $15 Million Improvement Campaign
State officials are targeting struggling elementary schools in a $15 million improvement effort. Five of those schools are in our area. A total of 15 elementary schools will receive intense focus and resources in a campaign involving the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.
Alabama AG overrides state pharmacy board on revoked license
The Alabama Attorney General’s office is investigating the Alabama Pharmacy Board after it revoked the license of a north Alabama pharmacist for working without permission after a felony conviction. On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office dismissed the board’s case against pharmacist Billy Flint East, whose license was taken...
Alabama Republicans maintain lead in fundraising, cash on hand
The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, with Alabama Republicans maintaining a decisive advantage over Democratic and Libertarian candidates in fundraising, spending, and remaining campaign funds, according to the latest campaign finance reports from August. In the Alabama governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey holds a strong advantage in available...
Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error
Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.
Morton & McCartney: What’s a Diploma Worth?
How can a student graduate high school but not be college or career ready? It happens every year for 12-16 percent of our students in Alabama. For the classes of 2020 and 2021, the Alabama graduation rate was 92 percent, and the college and career ready rate was 76 percent (a 16-percentage point gap). For the class of 2019, the graduation rate was 93 percent and the college and career ready rate 80 percent (a 13- percentage point gap). For the class of 2018, the graduation rate was 90 percent and the college and career ready rate 75 percent (a 15- percentage point gap).
Top Alabama GOP candidates enjoy huge cash edge, but still spending for November
Labor Day has long been considered the kickoff date for fall elections, and Alabama campaign finance records show the leading candidates for statewide office are well positioned for November.
Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky
University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
See how much land in Alabama is owned by the federal government
The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources.
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama updates process to fire teachers who inappropriately discuss LGBTQ issues
The Alabama Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt slight changes to the state’s recent law to prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The law, passed in April, states that teachers in K-5 classrooms cannot engage in classroom discussion or provide instruction regarding sexual...
Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address food needs in Alabama. “Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said. Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
