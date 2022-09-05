ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate in Houston Offers The Latest in Efficiency, Design and Finishes Asking for $4.2 Million

The Estate in Houston, a spectacular recent construction with European Oak flooring, marble, stone, elevator capable, plaster walls, reclaimed beams is now available for sale. This home located at 11709 Fidelia Ct, Houston, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kellie Geitner (Phone: 713-213-2011) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years

A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Stormy days end soon, one last good chance Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A few isolated storms are possible today, but Wednesday will be Houston’s best rain-chance day this week as a weak front delivers scattered storms. Wednesday’s rain won’t fall everywhere. I have the chance at 50%, meaning I expect about half of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'

HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect

HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
HOUSTON, TX

