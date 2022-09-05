Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate in Houston Offers The Latest in Efficiency, Design and Finishes Asking for $4.2 Million
The Estate in Houston, a spectacular recent construction with European Oak flooring, marble, stone, elevator capable, plaster walls, reclaimed beams is now available for sale. This home located at 11709 Fidelia Ct, Houston, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kellie Geitner (Phone: 713-213-2011) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Houston.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Stormy days end soon, one last good chance Wednesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A few isolated storms are possible today, but Wednesday will be Houston’s best rain-chance day this week as a weak front delivers scattered storms. Wednesday’s rain won’t fall everywhere. I have the chance at 50%, meaning I expect about half of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.
Southwest Freeway takes most of blame for Houston's traffic troubles, study shows
Congrats, Houston. No other Texas city lands in this top 10 list. Of course, I-69 can't take all the blame for the city's traffic troubles. Here is a list of other reasons.
fox26houston.com
Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'
HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
cw39.com
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Minute Maid Park called out for outfield conditions following Bad Bunny concert series
HOUSTON — Minute Maid Park is being called out for banged-up conditions after the reggaetón artist Bad Bunny’s two-night concert series. Fans took to social media to share videos and pictures during Monday’s game against the Rangers. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage at...
Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
Comments / 0