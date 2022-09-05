Read full article on original website
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
Ambiguous Idaho abortion laws that misunderstand pregnancy care will cause harm to patients
People protest in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing
Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters speaks to reporters after a Sept. 6, 2022, Senate Health and Welfare Committee oversight hearing regarding the state's child welfare system. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee made it clear Tuesday that they intend to...
Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says
Some rabbits are raised in Iowa to show at county and state fairs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
Bumper stickers on cars outside the Macomb County GOP nominating convention in Shelby Township, April 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”
Criminalizing abortion would be a disaster for Michigan colleges and universities, presidents say
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, colleges and universities across Michigan are repeatedly fielding a question from prospective students and faculty: What is the status of abortion in Michigan?. So far, administrators are able to tell them that abortion is legal in Michigan amid...
Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones
Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain marijuana edibles is likely to draw even further scrutiny to marijuana policing practices.
Louisiana’s most troubled teen offenders statewide could be moved to Angola
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Incarcerated youth from across the state deemed the most troubled and aggressive could be moved to a building on...
Minnesota election administration explained: Recounts and election contests
A ballot that was challenged during the election recount in the Senate race between Al Franken and Sen. Norm Coleman is seen at the Minneapolis Elections Warehouse on November 19, 2008. Ballots circles are supposed to be filled in completely which is why this ballot was challenged. The key issue in that race wound up being improperly rejected absentee ballots. The Legislature subsequently established more consistent absentee voting procedures. Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images.
Colorado prison and jail populations reaching pre-COVID levels or higher
The visitors parking lot of the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, a state prison within the Colorado Department of Corrections, taken on Feb. 6, 2020. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) After the height of the pandemic led to state prisons and some county jails making policy changes to lower their inmate populations,...
Union organizers share their experiences as the economy shows workers their power
Firefighters, construction workers and other union members rallied in March 2021 to support nurses who were negotiating a new contract at Meriter hospital in Madison. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) A half-dozen activists were wrapping up a 90-minute conversation Wednesday when Conner Erickson offered his tip to people trying to...
Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races
Democrats elected to statewide offices in Colorado continue to outraise their Republican opponents in the lead-up to the general election and head into the final two months of campaigning with significantly more cash on hand. Some of that money comes from the candidates’ own pockets. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared...
Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service
TOPEKA — Democrat Chris Mann looks at the job of Kansas attorney general through the lens of personal experience as a law enforcement officer, crime victim, prosecutor and defense lawyer. Mann, competing against Republican nominee Kris Kobach in the November election, said he wouldn’t not approached this foray into...
Lack Of Working Video Cameras At Hawaii Prisons Complicates Abuse Investigations
Staff at the Women’s Community Correctional Center disclosed that more than 40% of the cameras at the facility are not functioning. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2015. More than 40% of the video cameras at the women’s prison in Kailua apparently aren’t working, a problem that makes it far more difficult to investigate and prosecute allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct at the facility, according to an official who did a walk-through inspection of the prison last month.
Kobach defends Bannon, deflects personal responsibility over alleged border wall corruption
OLATHE — Kansas attorney general candidate Kris Kobach offered a sweeping defense of former presidential adviser Stephen Bannon amid allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to operation of We Build the Wall Inc. Kobach said alleged wrongdoing involving the organization that raised millions of dollars for construction...
Attorney general says ironworkers union official retaliated against Black workers
In a statement, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said he is “deeply troubled” by allegations that a union official retaliated against Black workers after the official was caught on tape using racial slurs. (Courtesy of the New Jersey Governor's Office) The New Jersey chapter of an international ironworkers...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
DeSantis leads Crist among older voters in AARP poll
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Charlie Crist by three points in an AARP-sponsored survey released Wednesday that’s weighted toward older voters, but the difference is within the poll’s margin for error. Overall, the 1,626 likely Florida voters surveyed went 50 percent for DeSantis and 47 percent for...
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same....
