Energy Industry

New Jersey aims to change how commuters are taxed

Adjusting the way New Jersey taxes workers makes sense given changes in telecommuting since the pandemic forced so many people to work from home, one senator says. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) New Jersey is set to begin a standoff with neighboring New York over income taxes paid by...
TRAFFIC
newsfromthestates.com

Final projects selected in $25 million program for sustainable development in Southeast Alaska

Sunrise lights the sky over Thomsen Harbor and Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka in this 2011 photo. Sitka, surrounded by the Tongass National Forest, is the site of multiple projects funded through the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy. Projects include forest products development, trail improvements and a youth program. (Photo by Jeffrey Wickett/U.S. Forest Service)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at the Sept. 7, 2022, bill signing for a new law requiring the establishment of a Black Heritage Trail. (OIT/NJ Governor’s Office) New Jersey will begin marking the history of slavery, abolition, and trailblazing within its borders in a bid to recognize and remember the contributions of Black New Jerseyans.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
newsfromthestates.com

Mora County still struggling amid flooding disasters

An acequia moves in Mora County toward Morphy Lake in June 2022, which is near where flooding is happening now. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) With bridges threatening to collapse from flooding, destroyed roads trapping people in or away from their homes and poor cell service, Mora County still has a long way to go in recovering from the state’s largest wildfire.
MORA COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Transit agencies see ridership increases statewide

Transit agencies across Virginia are seeking to increase ridership, even if it means dropping fares. Throughout this month, the Virginia Railway Express, which connects Central and Northern Virginia to the District of Columbia, is suspending rail fares to mitigate the closure of several Metrorail stations in the commonwealth as well as increase ridership.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada's Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing

Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montana to receive $6 million in e-cigarette settlement

Montana will receive more than $6 million as part of a multi-state settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL. The multistate investigation that led to the settlement revealed that JUUL engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Attorney general says ironworkers union official retaliated against Black workers

In a statement, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said he is “deeply troubled” by allegations that a union official retaliated against Black workers after the official was caught on tape using racial slurs. (Courtesy of the New Jersey Governor's Office) The New Jersey chapter of an international ironworkers...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Union organizers share their experiences as the economy shows workers their power

Firefighters, construction workers and other union members rallied in March 2021 to support nurses who were negotiating a new contract at Meriter hospital in Madison. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) A half-dozen activists were wrapping up a 90-minute conversation Wednesday when Conner Erickson offered his tip to people trying to...
MADISON, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Families left to find new schools as charters are denied permission to expand

The Murphy administration says it weighs enrollment and the quality of education at a charter school when it requests to expand. Charter school officials say the process is unfair and opaque. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Everything changed when Enzo Simonelli began attending fifth grade at Hudson Arts and Sciences...
KEARNY, NJ
newsfromthestates.com

Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access

Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says

Some rabbits are raised in Iowa to show at county and state fairs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
STORY COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
ADVOCACY
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

LePage expresses support for abortion restrictions, opposition to raising wages

Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage declared his support for restrictions on abortion and opposition to raising the minimum wage and furthering the transition to renewable energy, among other controversial stances, in his responses to a recent questionnaire from the Christian Education League of Maine. The questionnaire by the group, which...
MAINE STATE

