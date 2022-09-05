Read full article on original website
New Jersey aims to change how commuters are taxed
Adjusting the way New Jersey taxes workers makes sense given changes in telecommuting since the pandemic forced so many people to work from home, one senator says. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) New Jersey is set to begin a standoff with neighboring New York over income taxes paid by...
Final projects selected in $25 million program for sustainable development in Southeast Alaska
Sunrise lights the sky over Thomsen Harbor and Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka in this 2011 photo. Sitka, surrounded by the Tongass National Forest, is the site of multiple projects funded through the Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy. Projects include forest products development, trail improvements and a youth program. (Photo by Jeffrey Wickett/U.S. Forest Service)
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at the Sept. 7, 2022, bill signing for a new law requiring the establishment of a Black Heritage Trail. (OIT/NJ Governor’s Office) New Jersey will begin marking the history of slavery, abolition, and trailblazing within its borders in a bid to recognize and remember the contributions of Black New Jerseyans.
Mora County still struggling amid flooding disasters
An acequia moves in Mora County toward Morphy Lake in June 2022, which is near where flooding is happening now. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) With bridges threatening to collapse from flooding, destroyed roads trapping people in or away from their homes and poor cell service, Mora County still has a long way to go in recovering from the state’s largest wildfire.
Transit agencies see ridership increases statewide
Transit agencies across Virginia are seeking to increase ridership, even if it means dropping fares. Throughout this month, the Virginia Railway Express, which connects Central and Northern Virginia to the District of Columbia, is suspending rail fares to mitigate the closure of several Metrorail stations in the commonwealth as well as increase ridership.
Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing
Failing infrastructure and paltry funding for tribes in Nevada has likely contributed to the growing number of Native American households in the state facing plumbing and water quality problems, according to a new study. (Image by Kati from Pixabay) For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested...
Montana to receive $6 million in e-cigarette settlement
Montana will receive more than $6 million as part of a multi-state settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL. The multistate investigation that led to the settlement revealed that JUUL engaged in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use.
Attorney general says ironworkers union official retaliated against Black workers
In a statement, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said he is “deeply troubled” by allegations that a union official retaliated against Black workers after the official was caught on tape using racial slurs. (Courtesy of the New Jersey Governor's Office) The New Jersey chapter of an international ironworkers...
Union organizers share their experiences as the economy shows workers their power
Firefighters, construction workers and other union members rallied in March 2021 to support nurses who were negotiating a new contract at Meriter hospital in Madison. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) A half-dozen activists were wrapping up a 90-minute conversation Wednesday when Conner Erickson offered his tip to people trying to...
Families left to find new schools as charters are denied permission to expand
The Murphy administration says it weighs enrollment and the quality of education at a charter school when it requests to expand. Charter school officials say the process is unfair and opaque. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Everything changed when Enzo Simonelli began attending fifth grade at Hudson Arts and Sciences...
Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot
Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the...
Arizona tribes will get $106 million to boost broadband access
Indigenous people living on tribal lands have less access to high-speed internet than the general U.S population. But in an effort to change that, the U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $106 million to five Arizona tribes to boost broadband installation and access. The grants are being used to fund...
Rabbit owners should consider vaccines for newly detected virus, state says
Some rabbits are raised in Iowa to show at county and state fairs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Women prepare lunch in the kitchen of the women’s prison in Grants as a supervisor looks on. (Jeff Proctor / Santa Fe Reporter) Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair.
Pa. Health Dept: Providers are ready to give new COVID boosters | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Now that the federal government has given them the green light, vaccine providers across the commonwealth are ready to start administering the latest COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they receive them, state health officials have said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after an earlier action by the...
Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigator
Anne Sears speaks at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's June 28 news conference about the state budget. Sears recently retired for a second time after a five-month stint as Alaska's special investigator for cases of murdered and missing Indigenous people. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) After five months on the job, Anne...
Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
LePage expresses support for abortion restrictions, opposition to raising wages
Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage declared his support for restrictions on abortion and opposition to raising the minimum wage and furthering the transition to renewable energy, among other controversial stances, in his responses to a recent questionnaire from the Christian Education League of Maine. The questionnaire by the group, which...
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same....
