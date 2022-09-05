ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Best Happy Hour Spots In Tampa Bay

Need to unwind after a long work day? We put together a list where you can grab a drink for Happy Hour and some delicious food! Get together with your best friends at these great Tampa Bay spots with an affordable Happy Hour. Bulla Gastrobar. Bulla offers their happy hour...
RESTAURANTS
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida’s Sports Coast Gears Up For Adventure-Filled Fall/Winter 2022 With Holiday Haunts, Highly-Anticipated Athletic Tournaments & Returning Festivals

-Scream-A-Geddon, Florida Bug Jam, Florida Senior Games, Savage Race and Tampa Bay Invitational Make Their Return to Pasco County this Fall – – International Rush Cup Set to Make its Destination Debut in Dec. 2022 – PASCO COUNTY, FLA. (SEPT. 8, 2022) – Florida’s Sports Coast (Pasco County,...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
DUNEDIN, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited, though, because that means that fall is just around the corner. We’re already seeing a lineup of our favorite fall and Halloween events pop up – there are so many great things going on this season! September also means […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Street Food#Trucks#Quality Food#Local Life#Design#Business Industry#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Vehicles#Linus Business
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
10NEWS

Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years

LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
LAKELAND, FL
wfla.com

TODAY ONLY: Free Heart/Lung Scan

The winning team with Life Guard Imaging – Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado, Director of Marketing Eric Shuman, and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to talk about their innovative body scan. Right now, LGI is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. TODAY ONLY BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-582-5222 to schedule an appointment for a FREE HEART/LUNG SCAN. Offer only good today (9/6/22).
HEALTH
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Fencing along Sunshine Skyway Bridge brings drop in number of suicides reported, first responders say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy