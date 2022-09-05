Read full article on original website
Best Happy Hour Spots In Tampa Bay
Need to unwind after a long work day? We put together a list where you can grab a drink for Happy Hour and some delicious food! Get together with your best friends at these great Tampa Bay spots with an affordable Happy Hour. Bulla Gastrobar. Bulla offers their happy hour...
Florida’s Sports Coast Gears Up For Adventure-Filled Fall/Winter 2022 With Holiday Haunts, Highly-Anticipated Athletic Tournaments & Returning Festivals
-Scream-A-Geddon, Florida Bug Jam, Florida Senior Games, Savage Race and Tampa Bay Invitational Make Their Return to Pasco County this Fall – – International Rush Cup Set to Make its Destination Debut in Dec. 2022 – PASCO COUNTY, FLA. (SEPT. 8, 2022) – Florida’s Sports Coast (Pasco County,...
Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat. "We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited, though, because that means that fall is just around the corner. We’re already seeing a lineup of our favorite fall and Halloween events pop up – there are so many great things going on this season! September also means […]
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors unveil art and craft festivals
It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. While the seasonal...
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
Ground stop at Tampa International Airport lifted after storms pass
TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa were grounded through 1:45 p.m. Departures had been delayed for an average of 15 minutes, as well. Travelers...
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
'Where shopping is a pleasure': Publix celebrates 92 years
LAKELAND, Fla. - From its iconic green trademark to the famous "Pub Subs," the Lakeland-based supermarket that remains in the hearts of Floridians officially has been around for 92 years. For decades, the quality of customer service and soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies has been built into the expectations of...
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
This Disney restaurant just earned a Michelin Star
HamburgerPhoto by Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash. Michelin's restaurant review guides are known far and wide. Chefs all over the world covet a Michelin Star, which provides instant credibility with would-be diners.
Florida woman claims $1M scratch-off prize after buying ticket from Wawa
The 69-year-old collected her prize at the Florida Lottery's Tampa office, where she chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Local educator opens free K-12 private school in East Tampa
A long time Tampa Bay educator has opened a free K-12 private school in East Tampa to provide an opportunity outside of public school for families.
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area
According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
Fencing along Sunshine Skyway Bridge brings drop in number of suicides reported, first responders say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Tampa Bay doctor weighs in as updated COVID-19 vaccines are shipped across the country
Starting this week, you can go get a new fall COVID-19 shot, the White House said Tuesday.
