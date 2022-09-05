Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay News Wire
Jordan Murga joins SVN Commercial Advisory Group
Sarasota, Fla. (September 8, 2022) – SVN Commercial Advisory Group has added Jordan Murga to the growing office, and retail and industrial investment sales team for the Sarasota and Tampa Bay-based brokerage firm. Murga joins other advisors across the state and country who have embraced the SVN difference of open collaboration among all brokers.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiver Nominated for National Award
September 8, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that Ramona Standing was nominated for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Ms. Standing is among the top 300 home caregivers nominated from home care agencies all across the country.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tricera Capital Announces 40,000 Square Feet of New Leases at Offices at Atria in Downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Sept 8, 2022 – Tricera Capital, the Miami-based commercial real estate firm led by Ben Mandell, completed several leases totaling almost 40,000 square feet at downtown Sarasota’s Offices at Atria. Kimley-Horn, one of the nation’s premier planning and design consultants, accounts for ~30,000 square feet of the newly leased space at the 9-story, Class A building.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Clive Daniel Home Opens Sarasota Showroom
SARASOTA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – Clive Daniel Home has opened the doors of its new Sarasota showroom. Located at 3055 Fruitville Commons Blvd. within Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons development, the 70,000 square-foot store offers a mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs, as well as Clive Daniel Home’s award-winning interior design services. The public is invited to tour the showroom, peruse the offerings, and meet the team of interior designers.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hold-Thyssen Negotiates Multi Year Office Lease for Pinellas County Foundation
CLEARWATER, FL — Carol L. Kinnard, transaction specialist at Hold-Thyssen, LLC., a commercial real estate services firm in Clearwater, recently completed a multi-year lease agreement for Suite 150 at Bayside Center I, 17755 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Kinnard said Pinellas CF Company LLC d/b/a Pinellas Community Foundation...
Tampa Bay News Wire
All Faiths Food Bank welcomes new CFO Timothy Taylor to the team
SARASOTA, FL – As its longtime chief financial officer embarks on his retirement, All Faiths Food Bank has hired Timothy Taylor as its new CFO. Taylor brings extensive professional experience in finance, logistics, operations, and business analytics to his role with the area’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Conservation Foundation announces Summer Photo Contest People’s Choice winners
OSPREY, FL (September 6, 2022) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore announce the People’s Choice winners for their third annual Summer Photo Contest exhibit. Photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit their original work showcasing the beauty of natural Florida. Jurors included presenting sponsor, Elizabeth Moore; noted photographer, Kerri Gagne Deatherage; multidisciplinary artist, Traci Kegerreis; fine artist, Mary Louise O’Connell; and fine artist, Karen Chandler.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Pinellas County Commission Celebrates Completion of New Employment Sites Program-Supported Industrial Building in Oldsmar, FL
The 130,000 square foot, tilt-wall constructed building provides modernized industrial space for two existing Oldsmar companies, and one new business. The Pinellas County Commission celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the completion of Brooker Creek South, the first industrial manufacturing building supported in part by Pinellas County’s Employment Sites Program (ESP). The developer, Harrod Properties, Inc., constructed the facility at 500 Brooker Creek Blvd, in Oldsmar’s thriving industrial market. The ribbon cutting was attended by Pinellas County Economic Development, the City of Oldsmar, Harrod Properties, and the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Rotary Club of Tampa Presents: The 3nd Annual Flags for Hillsborough’s Heroes
Community event celebrates local heroes, raises funds for charitable programs. From November 11-12, 2022, the Rotary Club of Tampa, in partnership with Hillsborough County Government, the City of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and other private and not-for-profit organizations, will once again fill Hillsborough Veterans Memorial Park with a field of flags in patriotic celebration of our community’s heroes. Each flag will be dedicated to a personal hero nominated by a sponsor. These heroes include teachers, first responders, family members, veterans, community leaders and more.
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tampa Tiger Bay Club presents the real history of the Cuban sandwich
TAMPA (Sept. 6, 2022)—The authors of a new book on the history of the Cuban sandwich will reveal their surprising findings during the next Tampa Tiger Bay Club meeting Sept. 16. Was the Cuban sandwich really invented in Tampa? Is it even a Cuban sandwich if it’s not hot...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Robotic dogs create community for group of senior living residents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (September 7, 2022) — A program launched by the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) to combat isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in real-life friendships for a group of seniors living at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay in St. Petersburg. The seniors received robotic...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Free Mammogram Event
Manatee County, FL – September 6, 2022: The single most effective way to reduce the effects of breast cancer is early detection. We Care Manatee is partnering with Bowes Imaging Center, to provide free mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County on Saturday October 1, 2022. All participants need a physician’s order. Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments will be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.
Tampa Bay News Wire
GoldTrust Insurance
For GoldenTrust Insurance our clients are family. And we take care of our family with passion and commitment. We will help you find the best way to live life, to live it without worries, knowing that GoldenTrust is at your side offering you the support you need at anytime to continuous enjoying life without matters.
Tampa Bay News Wire
ensembleNewSRQ Presents First Voices
The concert features music that reflects the historically underrepresented voices of Indigenous composers, including the ominous reverberations of “Talowa’ Hiloha” by Jerod Impechchaachaaha’ Tate, the luminous “Imago” by Andean composer Inti Figgis-Vizueta, and Gabriela Ortiz’s “Pico-Bite-Beat”—an imaginative and intriguing musical exploration of Mesoamerican cuisine.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Artists Celebrate Life at “Dia de los Muertos 3” Art Show at Atelier de Sosi Gallery
Día de los Muertos is a time to honor and celebrate deceased loved ones. The show includes a juried exhibition of art and decorated Sugar Skulls. The show reflects this holiday that is full of life, contemplation, family, food and fun. This is not your normal Art Show, it...
Tampa Bay News Wire
“Where We Live” Concertina Sketchbooks and Paintings by Jill Krasner
The artist uses concertina sketchbooks—made of accordion-folded pages inside a front and back cover—as her rolling narrative, unravelling the story of her life. This exhibit features 16 concertinas and more than 30 paintings inspired by the sketches. (September 8, 2022) “Where We Live,” an exhibit of concertina sketchbooks...
