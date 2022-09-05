ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog

The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
Your guide to planning fall travel, from leaf peeping to cheap flights

Labor Day has come and gone. College football just kicked off. The annual cloud of pumpkin spice is upon us. Fall doesn’t technically begin until Sept. 22, but many Americans are already saying goodbye to summer. If you’re not eager to open your sweater drawer and have no use...
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
You Can Now Book a Night at a Luxury Trailer in This Boston Hotel

When you think about rockstar life, it usually involves traversing the country on a tour bus going from one sold-out stadium to the next. Well, the next time you go to a concert in Boston, you can have a night in a luxe trailer to keep the party going—or sleep off the hangover from the previous night (we don’t judge). The Verb Hotel has unveiled its latest offering for visitors to Fenway Park. Guests can now book a night in one of 10 custom-built trailers as a part of the Backstage experience. Each celebrates a different artist to channel inspiration from...
This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri

If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
