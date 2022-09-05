Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Big Ten men’s basketball schedule announced
LINCOLN, Neb. – A trio of high-profile December matchups and three-game February homestand highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 Big Ten Conference schedule released Thursday morning. The Huskers will be tested early, as seven of the Huskers’ first eight Big Ten games are against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago....
News Channel Nebraska
Husker volleyball readies for #17 Creighton
LINCOLN - Nebraska Volleyball has yet to lose a match, or even a set in 2022, but they face their toughest test to date this Wednesday. The Huskers travel to Omaha to take on #17 Creighton. John Cook, who is an undefeated 17-0 against CU, breaks down the Blue Jays.
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
semoball.com
Local Cardinals, Royals pitcher Mark Littell passes away at 69
Mark Littell, former Cardinals and Royals right-handed pitcher, passed away at the age of 69 on Monday following complications from heart surgery. A native of Gideon, Mo., Littell made his major league debut in June of 1973 for the Kansas City Royals. He played professionally until 1982, during which time he split his career between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.
mycouriertribune.com
Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday
Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m. The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
News Channel Nebraska
Ann Chaney, 76, Nebr. City
Ann M. Chaney, age 76, of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Auburn, NE. Ann Maria Chaney was born on January 24, 1946 in Cardiff, Wales (southwest Great Britain); the daughter of Bertie L. and Doris (Vincent) Crook. She attended school and graduated from Syracuse High School, Syracuse, NE with the Class of 1964.
News Channel Nebraska
Drought continues in Missouri River basin
PLATTSMOUTH - Drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout the month of August. Division Chief John Remus said reservoir flows in August were much lower than average. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with seven percent of that...
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem covers 30 miles on a tankful
NEBRASKA CITY - B103 FM morning show host Marcus Lind drove a lawn mower from Nebraska City to within the shadow of the Missouri state line at Brownville Wednesday in a contest to see how far he could go before it ran out of gas. Bruce Yott of Nebraska City...
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
krcu.org
“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom
One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for September
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Donald L. Mitchell Jr. voluntarily joined the U. S. Army with his high school classmate, Robert Thrasher, under the “Buddy System” in June 1961. Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training were at Ft. Riley, Kansas. While at Ft. Riley Don was a member of the Honor Guard with the 33rd Field Artillery Regiment and remained with the 1st Infantry Division his entire three year tour of duty.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
St. Louis American
Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL
Born and raised in a S. Carolina home with two elementary school teachers as parents, Keshia S. Elder and her siblings had little choice but excel academically. “Education was very important in my family. My parents expected us to do well,” Elder recalled. "It wasn’t an issue of if we were going to college but where we were going to college.”
timestribunenews.com
One last run for Bradley Smith
This coming weekend will kick off the 13th annual Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5k Run/Walk event. The race will take place at Tri-Township Park on Saturday, September 10, with race day registration starting at 7 a.m and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion 10. Participants can participate...
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
