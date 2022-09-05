Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Results in the five most expensive Democratic Wisconsin House primaries
Democratic primary elections for all 99 districts in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Aug. 9, 2022. Of the 99 districts up for election in 2022, eight had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $408,615. Candidates raised an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Second lawsuit challenges validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A second lawsuit challenging the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, this time based on its alleged infringement of state protections for religious liberty, was filed Thursday in Indianapolis. The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of five anonymous believers and the Hoosier Jews for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024
(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah Democrats file suit to force Joel Ferry off the ballot
The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting. Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts signs order suspending FBI background checks for health care workers
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order Thursday attempting to expedite the process of bringing health care workers into the field. The order waives a current statutory requirement that the state must submit fingerprints of applicants to critical health care positions to the FBI for a national criminal background check, according to a state news release. The order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until July 31, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State officials deny Hobbs’ request for town hall format to escape debate with Lake
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s election debate authority will not bend to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ demand to have a sequestered conversation with a moderator in lieu of a traditional debate with Republican Kari Lake. The two women won their respective primaries for governor and face off in the general election Nov. 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law
(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes
(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina heath secretary says state could lose $1B in federal money by not expanding Medicaid
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley is urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid this month, or risk losing up to $1 billion in federal incentives. "Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health —...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
WV gets $9 million in federal money for public safety programs
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is receiving more than $9 million in federal grants for victim assistance and other public safety programs from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Head of Louisiana board overseeing security guards ousted after drug, weapon arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the head of the agency after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The vote came after a 20-minute executive session the public could not attend as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Superintendent proposes tax-funded meals for all Washington school children
(The Center Square) — All children in Washington would receive free school meals under a plan proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. He will ask the Legislature to spend $86 million a year to provide breakfast and lunch to the 330,000 Washington students who don’t currently qualify for free meals.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Virginia tax could reduce sports betting promotions, groups warn
(The Center Square) – Free bets, bonuses and other incentives offered by sports betting websites could become less common in Virginia under a new law that imposes taxes on those promotions, according to groups associated with the gambling industry. When the General Assembly passed the state budget in June,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs
(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
Comments / 0