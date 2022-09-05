ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million

A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure

The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?. If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starlink is the name...
BATON ROUGE, LA

