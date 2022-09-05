Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded; crews on-site to drain, fix leak
BATON ROUGE - A water main rupture along Perkins Road early Thursday morning left a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water. Video showed the affected area stretching for almost a block with water flooding the westbound lane near the intersection of Perkins Road and Quail Drive in front of Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
bizneworleans.com
DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
theadvocate.com
Charter school operator buys Siegen Lane property for $3.7 million
A 7.2-acre tract of land near the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road has been sold for $3.7 million to a local charter school operator. Crawfish Aquatics sold the adjacent property, said Keagan Finley of Elifin Realty. Finley represented the buyer and the seller. Jayme Cramer, CFO & COO...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure
The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
brproud.com
Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Following A Pursuit In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a pursuit that resulted in a crash on Interstate 12 westbound in Livingston Parish. Traffic was backed up for 7 miles following the motor vehicle crash.
theadvocate.com
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?. If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starlink is the name...
brproud.com
Suspected MDMA powder, suspected synthetic marijuana, meth and more uncovered during vehicle search near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Banning homeless encampments requires action, not threatening ordinances
When there’s no solution to a problem, pass a law. That’s what much deliberation and two hours of debate and public comment last month led East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council to do, because of the persistent problem of the homeless. And as the new law is...
