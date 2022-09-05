The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO