Maryland State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Superintendent proposes tax-funded meals for all Washington school children

(The Center Square) — All children in Washington would receive free school meals under a plan proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. He will ask the Legislature to spend $86 million a year to provide breakfast and lunch to the 330,000 Washington students who don’t currently qualify for free meals.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024

(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ricketts signs order suspending FBI background checks for health care workers

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order Thursday attempting to expedite the process of bringing health care workers into the field. The order waives a current statutory requirement that the state must submit fingerprints of applicants to critical health care positions to the FBI for a national criminal background check, according to a state news release. The order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until July 31, 2023.
NEBRASKA STATE
Maryland State
KPVI Newschannel 6

WV gets $9 million in federal money for public safety programs

(The Center Square) – West Virginia is receiving more than $9 million in federal grants for victim assistance and other public safety programs from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Virginia tax could reduce sports betting promotions, groups warn

(The Center Square) – Free bets, bonuses and other incentives offered by sports betting websites could become less common in Virginia under a new law that imposes taxes on those promotions, according to groups associated with the gambling industry. When the General Assembly passed the state budget in June,...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
INCOME TAX
Larry Hogan
KPVI Newschannel 6

Optometrists call on Newsom to sign bill to expand eye care

(The Center Square) – Health officials and optometrists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill on his desk that would allow qualified optometrists to perform certain advanced procedures, a measure supporters say will improve access to eye care for all Californians. Assembly Bill 2236, sponsored by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania Turnpike: More debt than the state, with toll increases likely

(The Center Square) – The auditor general noted “growing financial issues” with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the news is not good for drivers who pay tolls. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a press release. “This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue that is decades in the making.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain

(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Department Of Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Second lawsuit challenges validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

A second lawsuit challenging the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, this time based on its alleged infringement of state protections for religious liberty, was filed Thursday in Indianapolis. The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of five anonymous believers and the Hoosier Jews for...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee: Washington's COVID-19 emergency to end Oct. 31

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the he will lift Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency by the end of October, after more than two-and-a-half years of emergency rule. “I am confident now that we have reached a significant milestone in the COVID effort,” Inslee said...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot

(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law

(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the most seniors in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COLORADO STATE

