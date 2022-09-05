ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 2

Related
scenicstates.com

15 Most Haunted Places in America You Can Visit

Whether you’re a fan of the paranormal or simply a thrill-seeker, you’re in the right place to learn about some of the most haunted places in America. Below, I’ll list 10 of the most haunted places in America, followed by 5 ghost towns you might be interested in:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Drake
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Harlem#Rapper#Talk Info
Pocono Update

Stroudsburg Fighter Wins Championship Title

Edwin De Los Santos of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio won the WBC Featherweight title while competing in Sunday's Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event in Los Angeles, CA. STROUDSBURG | On Sunday, September 4, Edwin De Los Santos, fighting out of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio in Stroudsburg, won the WBC Featherweight title in Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The fight ended with KO in the 3rd round, which resulted in Santos's first-ever world title win. Adam Ruben, co-owner of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio, was proud of Santos's performance. "He showed amazing heart," said Ruben. "Even though he was dropped in round 2, he answered back by dropping Jose Venezuela once in round 2 and twice in round 3 for the win. Coach Chelo and Coach Leo did an amazing job of cornering for him. We take absolute pride in Edwin's ability and his love for the Wolf's Den."
STROUDSBURG, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store

Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local activist wants Philadelphia to bring in National Guard to help with gun violence crisis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a violent end to a violent summer in Philadelphia. Since Friday, at least 29 people have been shot. Ten people died from their injuries.Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Aug. 17, walking 140 miles by day and staying in hotels at night. The Marine veteran told CBS3 his mission is to get boots on the ground to help stabilize the hardest hit neighborhoods by calling in the National Guard."I think it's appalling," Johnson said.For the sixth year in a row, Johnson, the Stop Killing Us gun violence activist, marched from Philadelphia to the Congressional Black Caucus in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy