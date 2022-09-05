Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny headlines day 2 of Made in America in Philadelphia
People lined up early outside the festival to make sure they could get to the front of the stage to see Bad Bunny perform Sunday night.
Dropkick Murphys Frontman Slams MAGA During PA Show: 'Wake The F— Up'
Dropkick Murphy's frontman Ken Casey sounded off during a Pennsylvania concert last week against the MAGA movement (scroll for video). "If you're buying those f—ing hats... then you're part of the problem," the singer and bass player yelled into the mic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Easton (Pennsylvania) football player Sean Wilson shares inspiring message after fan makes fun of his disability
Sean Wilson may have lost his football game Friday night, but he walked away looking like a winner in life. Wilson and Easton (Pennsylvania) lost 33-20 to Freedom in their second game of the season, but it’s what happened in the bleachers that has drawn attention from fans in recent days. On ...
scenicstates.com
15 Most Haunted Places in America You Can Visit
Whether you’re a fan of the paranormal or simply a thrill-seeker, you’re in the right place to learn about some of the most haunted places in America. Below, I’ll list 10 of the most haunted places in America, followed by 5 ghost towns you might be interested in:
fox29.com
Iconic skateboard bench arrives in Philadelphia after being stolen from NYC park
PHILADELPHIA - A piece of skateboarding lore was brought to North Philadelphia after it was stolen from a park in New York City. A group of masked skaters reportedly used a rental truck to haul the 13-foot, 300 pound metal bench from Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan to Cecil B. Moore Plaza.
African American Culture Festival returns to Lancaster for week-long entertainment
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival. The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster. Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live...
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
Stroudsburg Fighter Wins Championship Title
Edwin De Los Santos of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio won the WBC Featherweight title while competing in Sunday's Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event in Los Angeles, CA. STROUDSBURG | On Sunday, September 4, Edwin De Los Santos, fighting out of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio in Stroudsburg, won the WBC Featherweight title in Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The fight ended with KO in the 3rd round, which resulted in Santos's first-ever world title win. Adam Ruben, co-owner of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio, was proud of Santos's performance. "He showed amazing heart," said Ruben. "Even though he was dropped in round 2, he answered back by dropping Jose Venezuela once in round 2 and twice in round 3 for the win. Coach Chelo and Coach Leo did an amazing job of cornering for him. We take absolute pride in Edwin's ability and his love for the Wolf's Den."
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store
Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
phl17.com
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
Local activist wants Philadelphia to bring in National Guard to help with gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a violent end to a violent summer in Philadelphia. Since Friday, at least 29 people have been shot. Ten people died from their injuries.Jamal Johnson left Philadelphia on Aug. 17, walking 140 miles by day and staying in hotels at night. The Marine veteran told CBS3 his mission is to get boots on the ground to help stabilize the hardest hit neighborhoods by calling in the National Guard."I think it's appalling," Johnson said.For the sixth year in a row, Johnson, the Stop Killing Us gun violence activist, marched from Philadelphia to the Congressional Black Caucus in...
