Edwin De Los Santos of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio won the WBC Featherweight title while competing in Sunday's Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event in Los Angeles, CA. STROUDSBURG | On Sunday, September 4, Edwin De Los Santos, fighting out of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio in Stroudsburg, won the WBC Featherweight title in Premier Boxing Champions' PPV event at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The fight ended with KO in the 3rd round, which resulted in Santos's first-ever world title win. Adam Ruben, co-owner of Wolf's Den Boxing Studio, was proud of Santos's performance. "He showed amazing heart," said Ruben. "Even though he was dropped in round 2, he answered back by dropping Jose Venezuela once in round 2 and twice in round 3 for the win. Coach Chelo and Coach Leo did an amazing job of cornering for him. We take absolute pride in Edwin's ability and his love for the Wolf's Den."

