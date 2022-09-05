Doc Martin turned down this Hollywood legend for a part — here's why

Doc Martin turned down the chance to have Hollywood legend Harvey Keitel in the show.

Yes, the Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs star is a big fan of the ITV drama, which returns for its final series on Wednesday.

Indeed, he’s such an enthusiast for the Martin Clunes led series that he asked to have a part.

Alas, Martin, who plays Dr Martin Ellingham, told The Lady Magazine they didn’t have a role for Harvey.

"It was very flattering but we didn’t have a part for him".

Harvey Keitel would have a liked a part in Doc Martin. (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Oddly, Harvey wouldn’t have been the first Hollywood star to appear in the gentle series.

In 2015 Alien star Sigourney Weaver popped up for a cameo as an American tourist.

It would have been quite funny to have seen Harvey Keitel, aka Mr White in Reservoir Dogs , also having a cameo. Sadly, that now seems likely to never happen given Doc Martin season 10 will be the last. Although fans will also at least have a Christmas special to enjoy.

Teasing the new series, Martin says: "The Doc resigned in the last series, and when we start the new season, he’s left holding the baby — literally! — as he and Louisa have had a second child, daughter Mary Elizabeth. He begins to question whether he’s made the right decision about resigning!"

As to who’s guest starring Cold Feet ’s Ripley joins as poorly mum Abigail. David Hayman stars as George Upton who is considering selling his home, Ben Miller plays an eccentric park ranger, while Lesley Nichol (aka Mrs Patmore in Downton ) plays a keen sea swimmer.

Later episodes will see Kenneth Cranham reprise his role as Louisa's dad Terry Glasson and Hermione Norris ( Spooks ) is a medical conference attendee. Vincent Franklin and Beth Goddard play Chris and Helen Parsons who get into difficulty sea swimming, and Rupert Graves stars as Arthur Collins who has moved to Cornwall from London.