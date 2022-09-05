ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Soldier, 23, found dead at army camp had promised to call her son just hours before taking her own life, inquest hears

By Holly Christodoulou
 3 days ago
A YOUNG soldier found hanged at an Army base had promised to call her son just hours before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Sophie Madden, 23, was discovered in the shower block at the Overhill Training Centre at St Martin's Plain Camp near Folkestone on June 10.

Sophie Madden was discovered at an Army base in Kent

The Gunner had been out drinking with friends the night before her death and appeared "totally normal", an inquest was told.

She visited three bars over the course of the evening where she was described as "chatty" and "enjoying herself".

She then made her way back to the camp between 12.10am and 12.30am where she played pool with some of the other soldiers.

The mum-of-one returned to her room alone where the hearing was told she phoned her sister Chantelle Madden, who was caring for her son.

Sophie asked to speak to the boy but as he was asleep at the time, she told her sister she loved her and promised she'd ring back to speak to him in the morning.

Tragically, the soldier, who was serving in the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, was found at around 9.35am.

Sophie's cause of death was given as suspension.

Chantelle said the news of Sophie's death was a "total surprise" and that her sister was "so well loved".

She explained Sophie was stressed her phone was broken and that she was facing a bill for damages caused by her pet dog at her previous Army accommodation.

In a statement, Chantelle added: "Sophie was a strong, independent woman, and didn't tend to worry about things.

"I told her I'd send her some money and a spare phone the next day, but I didn't have any concerns for her safety or mental health."

A toxicology report found she had 173mg of alcohol per 100ml in her blood at the time of her death - twice the legal driving limit.

Detective Sergeant Andrew West of Kent Police found there were no signs of third party involvement or criminal activity.

The inquest was told Sophie was previously placed on the vulnerability register in May 2020 after she banged her head against the wall while drunk.

But she was removed from the register this year after a mandatory two-year observation period.

Ministry of Defence GP Dr John Clark also revealed Sophie had no history of mental health problems and took no regular medication other than the contraceptive pill.

The inquest was told there were rumours she had a troubled childhood.

In a statement given to police, Sophie's sister described her as a "strong, independent woman who did not worry about things."

Ruling a verdict of suicide, Coroner Katrina Hepburn said: "I'm satisfied it was Sophie who did the act ... and there is no evidence of anyone else being involved.

"I have to consider whether Sophie intended to take her own life or if it was a cry for help.

"There is no evidence she was expecting anyone to come in and didn't tell anyone she was feeling in any way suicidal, or made anyone aware of any issues when she went in.

"I am satisfied she did in fact intend to take her own life, and satisfied all other scenarios have been ruled out. Therefore a conclusion of suicide is needed on the balance of probability."

The 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery said previously: "Gunner Madden was a highly valued member of D Battery RHA.

"Her resilience and professionalism were an example to us all, and will live on as her legacy here and across the Gunner family.

"Our thoughts are with her family and ask that they are given space at this difficult time."

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans for free on 116123.

Sophie was part of the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery
An inquest ruled her death as suicide

M. Mason
3d ago

Awfully strange so many deaths these past years. Pay attention. You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to know something nowadays just ain't right... With anything in the world.

213
Pepe Jomez
3d ago

BS! That wasn't a suicide her like so many poor soldiers in all branches all over the world was probably subjected to some form of abuse and she was about to go public with it..well those at fault probaly have the shiny stuff for rank and something like that would ruin the name of them and the standards of the uniform so they elimated the problem. Really a military detective came to those conclusions?? Yeah why don't they see what a private sector investigation and see where it goes.

126
max hernandez
3d ago

She didn’t take her own life. The army is covering up a murder like they always do

240
