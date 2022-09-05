ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener

"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
CLEMSON, SC
Husker Mash: Tight ends growing without the big TV on; Fidone stays intense; fast and furious Saturday night?

Welcome to the Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. His head coach good-naturedly mentioned that Nate Boerkircher got a lot of crap for being nervous and dropping a ball on the second snap last week, but the tight end sure squeezed the pigskin when a TD opportunity came early in the second half.
LINCOLN, NE
USC football: RB Austin Jones telling ex-Stanford teammates 'see you this weekend'

The USC Trojans are heading into an intriguing Week 2 matchup on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. Due to the transfer portal, there will be plenty of athletes playing at Stanford Stadium as members of USC for the first time, and former Cardinal running back Austin Jones is a player who will have the attention of many in Palo Alto. After spending three seasons with the Cardinal, Jones is set to battle Stanford for the first time. He scored two touchdowns last weekend in the 66-24 victory over Rice and will attempt to carry that momentum into Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert

Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Play Anatomy: How ASU's use of play action opens intermediate windows

Editor's note: Trey Anderson, who served as Arizona State's quarterbacks' coach last season and was a member of its staff from 2016-21, is contributing to Sun Devil Source as an analyst this season. In this week's Play Anatomy, Anderson explores some of what the Sun Devils showed conceptually under their first-year coordinator, Glenn Thomas, in the team's season-opening 40-3 win over Northern Arizona last week.
TEMPE, AZ
Cincinnati hoops standout Burgess reflects on weekend visit for OSU-Notre Dame game

Ohio State welcomed in Cincinnati Sycamore 2024 forward prospect Raleigh Burgess for an unofficial visit for the Notre Dame football game on Saturday. The 6-11, 225-pound Burgess is considered one of Ohio’s top three prospects for 2024, along with Centerville guard Jonathan Powell and Cleveland Lutheran East forward Jesse McCulloch. All three have been offered by Ohio State as well as forward Tyler McKinley, who has transferred from Cincinnati Walnut Hills to Link Academy in Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
