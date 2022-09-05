The USC Trojans are heading into an intriguing Week 2 matchup on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. Due to the transfer portal, there will be plenty of athletes playing at Stanford Stadium as members of USC for the first time, and former Cardinal running back Austin Jones is a player who will have the attention of many in Palo Alto. After spending three seasons with the Cardinal, Jones is set to battle Stanford for the first time. He scored two touchdowns last weekend in the 66-24 victory over Rice and will attempt to carry that momentum into Saturday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO