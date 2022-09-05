Read full article on original website
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
Arizona star effusive in praise of experience at Ohio State Saturday, how Kevin Wilson and staff treated him
A young star from Arizona loved his experience at Ohio State over the weekend and how Kevin Wilson and OSU staff treated him.
Local 2024 hoops prospect Andrew Crawford got a closer look at the Buffs
A part of ThunderRidge's 5A state championship runs as a freshman and as a sophomore, Andrew Crawford has already tested his game in high pressure situations. And now, entering his junior year at the Highlands Ranch based high school, Crawford is gaining traction in recruiting. "Playing in two state championships...
Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener
"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
Why a snap for a backup QB, and would WVU do it moving forward?
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the use of backup Garrett Greene and whether that is something WVU could use moving forward.
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
Nick Brahms explains decision to retire from football, new role with Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama — When a rain-soaked game clock hit triple zeros on Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer, Nick Brahms made the rounds with the rest of his team, offering well wishes to the Tigers’ 2022 FCS opponent. One Mercer player approached Brahms and shook his hand: “Good...
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
Husker Mash: Tight ends growing without the big TV on; Fidone stays intense; fast and furious Saturday night?
Welcome to the Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. His head coach good-naturedly mentioned that Nate Boerkircher got a lot of crap for being nervous and dropping a ball on the second snap last week, but the tight end sure squeezed the pigskin when a TD opportunity came early in the second half.
Notre Dame Notebook: Patterson Expected Back, Wide Receiver Duo Unlikely
Notre Dame’s offense took one on the chin last Saturday in Columbus and chief among the culprits was its highly-touted—if you believe pre-season magazine projections—offensive line. The unit was without its leader and best player, Jarrett Patterson. Not so this week said head coach Marcus Freeman. "Jarrett...
Texas A&M set to host several visitors against Appalachian State
Texas A&M is expected to have several visitors in town this weekend for the game against Appalachian State.
USC football: RB Austin Jones telling ex-Stanford teammates 'see you this weekend'
The USC Trojans are heading into an intriguing Week 2 matchup on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. Due to the transfer portal, there will be plenty of athletes playing at Stanford Stadium as members of USC for the first time, and former Cardinal running back Austin Jones is a player who will have the attention of many in Palo Alto. After spending three seasons with the Cardinal, Jones is set to battle Stanford for the first time. He scored two touchdowns last weekend in the 66-24 victory over Rice and will attempt to carry that momentum into Saturday.
VIP notes: Declan Duley official visit primer; Karriem's latest visit
Illinois will host El Paso-Gridley punter Declan Duley for an official visit this weekend. Kohl’s Kicking ranks the left-footed in-state prospect the No. 12 punter.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Play Anatomy: How ASU's use of play action opens intermediate windows
Editor's note: Trey Anderson, who served as Arizona State's quarterbacks' coach last season and was a member of its staff from 2016-21, is contributing to Sun Devil Source as an analyst this season. In this week's Play Anatomy, Anderson explores some of what the Sun Devils showed conceptually under their first-year coordinator, Glenn Thomas, in the team's season-opening 40-3 win over Northern Arizona last week.
Scouting Report & Video: Drake Powell
Inside Carolina's scouting expert compiled the following video reel and analysis to provide a detailed picture of the 2024 wing.
'25 Virginia LB eyeing White Out game visit
A 2025 linebacker from Virginia is planning on visiting Penn State for its White Out game in October.
Cincinnati hoops standout Burgess reflects on weekend visit for OSU-Notre Dame game
Ohio State welcomed in Cincinnati Sycamore 2024 forward prospect Raleigh Burgess for an unofficial visit for the Notre Dame football game on Saturday. The 6-11, 225-pound Burgess is considered one of Ohio’s top three prospects for 2024, along with Centerville guard Jonathan Powell and Cleveland Lutheran East forward Jesse McCulloch. All three have been offered by Ohio State as well as forward Tyler McKinley, who has transferred from Cincinnati Walnut Hills to Link Academy in Missouri.
Everything Marshall’s Charles Huff said ahead of the Notre Dame game
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Tuesday, Marshall head football coach Charles Huff spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
San Diego LB David Peevy sets final official visit, could decide soon
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln linebacker David Peevy is one of the top un-committed players out West but he could be coming off the board later this month. Peevy is a player we have liked for awhile now. We first saw him at a National Preps Showcase when he was a freshman and liked his length, a thleticism and positional versatility.
