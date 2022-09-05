PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same. The former minority leader of the Oregon […] The post Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO