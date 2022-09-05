ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
MARYLAND STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor

PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century.  Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same. The former minority leader of the Oregon […] The post Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Person
Larry Hogan
washingtoninformer.com

D.C. Financing Agency Funds Ward 7 Housing Complex

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has financed the construction of The Paxton, a complex located in Ward 7 consisting of 148 affordable apartments. The DCHFA issued $46.92 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $40.02 million in District and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the new project. Other funding came from the Housing Production Trust Fund at the level of $29.02 million in the form of a loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns

A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Department Of Education
WTOP

Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals

A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
REAL ESTATE
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
Politics

