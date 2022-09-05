Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same. The former minority leader of the Oregon […] The post Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 11 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just over one week away.
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoninformer.com
D.C. Financing Agency Funds Ward 7 Housing Complex
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has financed the construction of The Paxton, a complex located in Ward 7 consisting of 148 affordable apartments. The DCHFA issued $46.92 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $40.02 million in District and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the new project. Other funding came from the Housing Production Trust Fund at the level of $29.02 million in the form of a loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.
Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
Virginia AG orders Richmond landlord to pay $10,000: 'We got some justice'
It's a fight that Brenda Coles took on on behalf of several tenants who reported they were being taken advantage of by housing an educational program they thought was intended to help them.
NBC Washington
Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns
A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
WTOP
Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals
A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
Moore, Cox stump for votes in Labor Day parade for Maryland gubernatorial race
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox on Monday pushed for votes, using Labor Day parades and events to promote their Maryland gubernatorial candidacies that traditionally start the campaign season. Both Moore and Cox had their own contingents marching with them in the Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Cox, […]
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Comments / 0