Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Inside Kate Moss's Handbag
In the latest episode of British Vogue’s In The Bag, Kate Moss shares all the essentials that she packs into her Hermès Birkin. They include a lighter that’s attached to her Chanel purse (“don’t lose your lighter”), dry shampoo and a photograph of her daughter, Lila, at Disneyland when she was younger.
Vogue
Even In Businesswoman Mode, Kate Moss Is The Queen Of Boho
Kate Moss teased her latest wellness venture, Cosmoss, with a video of her going for an outdoor dip sans bathing suit. But for the brand’s official launch event, held at Harrods, she kept her kit on and wore a floaty pink dress with gathered sleeves, a smocked bodice and a V-neckline that added boho charm. Proof that she’s fully committed to her Cosmoss way of life? Kate arrived with a mega crystal around her neck, layered beneath her pendant chains.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idris Elba slams ‘annoying’ debate over Black British actors taking American roles: An ‘unintelligent argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination.
The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away
If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
Vogue
From Timothée To Tilda, The Talking-Point Venice Film Festival 2022 Looks
Between the Don’t Worry Darling gossip and Jodie Turner-Smith’s spellbinding turns on the red carpet, Venice has more than delivered on the news front. But it’s not just been about stars outgowning one another with custom couture confections. From Timothée Chalamet’s gender-fluid suiting to Tilda Swinton’s political statement, a handful of actors used their time in the floating city to send a message. These are the standout moments from Venice Film Festival that have, even if in some small way, shifted the narrative on what a red-carpet look can be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Amal Clooney Gives The Slinky Slip Dress A Red-Carpet Feel
Hollywood’s reigning power couple George and Amal Clooney made an appearance at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday night (George stars in the film alongside Julia Roberts – they both produced it as well). On the red carpet, the Clooneys struck a polished note in elegant evening wear. George wore a sleek three-piece navy suit with a crisp button-up and black dress shoes, while Amal – ever the fashion plate – chose a slinky slip dress worthy of the occasion.
Not a wonderful world: Louis Armstrong tapes reveal how racism scarred his life and career
He was a founding father of jazz, a trumpet virtuoso and a gravel-voiced singer revered across the world, with Mack the Knife and Hello, Dolly! among his enduring hits. Yet Louis Armstrong was so focused on how history would judge him that he sought to preserve his own story for posterity by taping his recollections, including about the prejudice he suffered over the colour of his skin.
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Vogue
Gigi’s New Knitwear Is Already A Supermodel Magnet
The launch of Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, was light on pullovers, heavy on partywear. The model pack turned out to support the budding cashmere connoisseur at her L’Avenue event in Saks, New York, where the chat centred around fun colour combinations and “varsity funk” capsules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
You Can’t Miss Rihanna In Her Latest Balenciaga Look
Rihanna has laid relatively low over the summer, but she certainly isn’t hiding. She has provided a steady supply of attention-grabbing outfits while out and about, including thigh-high Y/Project boots and vintage TLC jerseys. She aimed for high-visibility yesterday (7 September), wearing a fluorescent yellow tracksuit by Balenciaga. As someone who has been hounded by photographers constantly since welcoming her newborn child, the bright outfit feels like a bold and subversive choice. Mere mortals would probably opt for something more inconspicuous and neutral – especially for a casual weeknight dinner at Nobu. But Rih is not afraid to be seen – on her terms.
Vogue
Alexa Bids A Fond Farewell To Her Barbour Collab With Sequins And Rain Hats
London’s downpour didn’t deter Alexa Chung from seeing off her seven-season Barbour deal in style, nor her Towpath Cafe hosts from accommodating editors and influencers unprepared for the storm – save for the new rain hats bestowed upon them. Chung naturally did bucket-hat styling best, letting her jaunty Barbour headwear frame her short George Northwood waves and contrast her silver sequin Sportmax party dress.
Vogue
Screaming Fans, Existential Crises And An Enthusiastic Return To “Normal”: Inside The 2022 Venice Film Festival
“Who are you waiting for?” the elderly American man asked a clutch of tweens on the street in front of the Sala Grande, the Venice Film Festival’s main theatre on the Lido, early Monday afternoon. “Harry Styles!” they all chirped, their purple umbrella blocking the midday sun.
Vogue
Narciso Rodriguez Opens His Archive For A First-Of-Its-Kind Zara Collaboration
Remember when being fully dressed meant wearing clothes not made entirely of Spandex? When we changed out of our gym gear when we left the gym? For anyone longing for the days when the tyranny of athleisure hadn’t turned the streets of New York City into a sweaty mess of jog bras and Lycra bike shorts, there is a new capsule collection by Narciso Rodriguez for Zara.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Shows Off Prison-Inspired Penthouse Workout
Bobby Shmurda knows his first tour is on the way — and he’s going back to the basics in order to be ready for it. The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 31) to display how he stays lean, sticking to a simplified workout plan of eating plenty of protein to go along with incline push-ups, dips, pull-ups and burpees.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Can’t Get Enough Of Sequined Party Dresses
Stella McCartney was behind the striking sunshine-yellow dress that Amal Clooney wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 – one of the barrister’s most famous looks to date. Now, the British designer has supplied Amal with yet another head-turning yellow look. Amal has proven...
Vogue
Meghan Does Sustainable Workwear On Her Return To The UK
The Duchess of Sussex has treated us to a series of sleek workwear looks over the summer, from the black Givenchy dress she wore to the United Nations in New York to the Celine blouse she wore to launch her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. Now, Meghan has delivered a lesson...
Vogue
In Venice, New Style Stars Are Born
The usual Hollywood fashion veterans are out to play at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but there’s a host of rising stars on a mission to make the red carpet interesting. Timothée Chalamet’s backless Haider Ackermann look has been the biggest talking point of the festival, closely followed...
Comments / 0