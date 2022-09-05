Rihanna has laid relatively low over the summer, but she certainly isn’t hiding. She has provided a steady supply of attention-grabbing outfits while out and about, including thigh-high Y/Project boots and vintage TLC jerseys. She aimed for high-visibility yesterday (7 September), wearing a fluorescent yellow tracksuit by Balenciaga. As someone who has been hounded by photographers constantly since welcoming her newborn child, the bright outfit feels like a bold and subversive choice. Mere mortals would probably opt for something more inconspicuous and neutral – especially for a casual weeknight dinner at Nobu. But Rih is not afraid to be seen – on her terms.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 HOURS AGO