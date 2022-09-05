ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Richland, PA
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, PA
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
City
Richland, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Abington Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WGAL

Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ, Bus Terminal

Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Fbi#Firebombing#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store

Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting

One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
CHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Reading man accused of photographing body of dead woman

A Reading man faces abuse of corpse charges after police discovered photographs on his cellphone of the partially nude body of a woman found dead of a suspected overdose in his apartment over the summer, investigators said. Juan Mercado, 64, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy