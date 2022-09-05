Read full article on original website
$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Woman Was Swiping Stolen Credit Card In Minutes: Police
A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing an identity theft charge after investigators say used a credit card that stolen from a vehicle in Connecticut. Colleen Kane is accused of breaking into a car on Old Kings Highway May 25 in Darien, CT, having smashed a window to steal a purse from the car, local police said.
WGAL
Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
Central Pa. man gets kicked off plane for racist tirade, assaults air marshal: court documents
A chemical engineer with the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been federally charged with assaulting an air marshal after he was forcibly removed from a flight last week amid a drunken racist and homophobic tirade. Video of the incident — which occurred Aug. 30 on a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight out...
sanatogapost.com
Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ, Bus Terminal
Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store
Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
South Street mass shooting suspects appear in court; 2 charges dismissed
Attorneys argued over the charges against three of the defendants and played never before seen video of the June 4 chaos that left three people dead.
South Philadelphia clothing store owner outraged after burglars strike again
"I don't know what to do now; honestly, this is ridiculous," said Mohamad Fritis, owner of Mizzo Boutique.
One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting
One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
sanatogapost.com
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
Mercury
Reading man accused of photographing body of dead woman
A Reading man faces abuse of corpse charges after police discovered photographs on his cellphone of the partially nude body of a woman found dead of a suspected overdose in his apartment over the summer, investigators said. Juan Mercado, 64, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000...
