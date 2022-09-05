HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Kungfu or Wushu has a long-standing history, profound culture, and multifarious traits and routines (taolu). Since the 1970s, the popularity of Hong Kong kung fu movies has expanded the influence of Chinese martial arts, creating an international wave of learning Chinese martial arts that continues today. Chinese martial arts became the quintessential representative of Chinese culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005579/en/ “Kungfu Challenge”-A social media campaign launched by Phoenix TV got millions of engagement worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO