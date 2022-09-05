Bengals open as big favorites over Steelers in Week 1

Given the dramatically different states of each team’s trajectory right now, the Cincinnati Bengals hit Week 1 as notable favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals stand as 6.5-point favorites over the Steelers in an AFC North bout slated for Sunday.

It’s a homestand for those Bengals at Paycor Stadium. They aren’t without concerns: Joe Burrow was scrambling to put weight back on his frame after having his appendix removed and the offensive line hasn’t had a ton of reps together.

But the outlook for the Steelers is iffy as they’ve grinded through a quarterback competition for the first time in a long, long while. Projections will say veteran Mitch Trubisky gets the nod, but the defense will likely have to do the heavy lifting on the road.

Regardless, taking out the usual Week 1 shenanigans, it’s easy to see why the Bengals would be favored after sweeping this series by a total score of 65-20 last season. The line continuing to grow throughout the week wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

