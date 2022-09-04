Read full article on original website
suutbirds.com
Southern Utah Soccer Maintains National Ranking in Multitude of Statistical Categories
CEDAR CITY, Utah - Four weeks into the 2022 season, the Southern Utah University women's soccer team has maintained a top-25 national presence in a plethora of individual and team statistical categories. SUU is off to the best single-season start in program history, and they will begin their first conference...
suutbirds.com
Thunderbirds Take on Utes in Week 2 on the Road
This Saturday the Thunderbird football team will make the trip to Salt Lake City to take on the University of Utah for the first time since 2016 and only the second ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The last time the Thunderbirds played the Utes it ended in a 24-0 win for the University of Utah.
kmyu.tv
Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
suunews.net
Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”
Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
ksl.com
Local high school weather enthusiast ignites national attention with phenomenal photos
ST. GEORGE — Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old high school junior in Santa Clara, has a house that's easy to pick out among the rest in the cul-de-sac. Boats and hauling trucks surround the suburban house while weather instruments and antennas reach out from the roof. The weather equipment belongs to this teenage weather enthusiast.
ksl.com
Local author publishes book exploring ghost stories and lore of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — As Halloween approaches, a new book by a St. George-based author that explores the ghost stories and legends of southern Utah could help you get your spooks on early. Darren Edwards, a high school teacher, came up with the idea for Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
890kdxu.com
St. George Sets New Heat Record Tuesday
(St. George, UT) -- St. George has set a record for the hottest September 6 ever. The temperature topped out at 111 degrees after 3 p.m. after going over 100 before noon. Salt Lake City also hit its 33rd day in 2022 over 100 degrees, setting a new all-time record.
890kdxu.com
Heavy Traffic Slows I-15 To A Crawl Between St. George and Mesquite
(Littlefield, AZ) -- Traffic heading south on Interstate 15 moved at a crawl last evening. The traffic through the Virgin River Gorge was moving around five-miles-an-hour from St. George to Mesquite. No accidents were reported, just a lot of people leaving the area. Northbound traffic was not impacted.
flagscanner.com
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF
ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
890kdxu.com
Trader Joe’s in St. George? All the signs say yes, and soon
By far the most asked question when it comes to retail stores and expansion in our ever burgeoning town is: "When are we going to get a Trader Joe's?" There are some others (Cheesecake Factory, Hobby Lobby, etc.), but the hope that Trader Joe's makes it to Utah's Dixie is foremost in residents' minds, for sure.
‘Meth pipes, syringes, scales’: Utah couple arrested for drug distribution
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home. On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal […]
