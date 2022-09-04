ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Thunderbirds Take on Utes in Week 2 on the Road

This Saturday the Thunderbird football team will make the trip to Salt Lake City to take on the University of Utah for the first time since 2016 and only the second ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The last time the Thunderbirds played the Utes it ended in a 24-0 win for the University of Utah.
Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”

Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
St. George Sets New Heat Record Tuesday

(St. George, UT) -- St. George has set a record for the hottest September 6 ever. The temperature topped out at 111 degrees after 3 p.m. after going over 100 before noon. Salt Lake City also hit its 33rd day in 2022 over 100 degrees, setting a new all-time record.
Heavy Traffic Slows I-15 To A Crawl Between St. George and Mesquite

(Littlefield, AZ) -- Traffic heading south on Interstate 15 moved at a crawl last evening. The traffic through the Virgin River Gorge was moving around five-miles-an-hour from St. George to Mesquite. No accidents were reported, just a lot of people leaving the area. Northbound traffic was not impacted.
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF

ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
Trader Joe’s in St. George? All the signs say yes, and soon

By far the most asked question when it comes to retail stores and expansion in our ever burgeoning town is: "When are we going to get a Trader Joe's?" There are some others (Cheesecake Factory, Hobby Lobby, etc.), but the hope that Trader Joe's makes it to Utah's Dixie is foremost in residents' minds, for sure.

