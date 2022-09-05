Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nashville Parent
Explore the Universe with Holst’s ‘The Planets’
Who’s ready for a concert of cosmic proportions? Holst’s The Planets will take place from September 29 to October 2, when the Nashville Symphony will share the Shermerhorn Symphony Center stage with the Nashville Symphony Women’s Chorus and Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Heidelich. Holst’s The Planets. Featured...
nashvillelifestyles.com
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville
Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run
A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.
Popculture
White Castle Honors Late Country Music Legend With Special Meal
White Castle is paying special tribute to late country music legend John Prine. Ahead of what would have been Prine's 76th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10, the home of The Original Slider is taking part in "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a week-long event celebrating the famed musician that is organized by The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Parent
Green Hills Park Festival Returns This Saturday
The Nonprofit Friends of Green Hills Park invites the community to the 6th annual Green Hills Park Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Green Hills Park in Nashville. This year, the free festival intends to be even better than before and serve as “a celebration of the beauty of our nearby open green-space park where we walk, play, and connect as neighbors,” said Friends of Green Hills Park co-founder Lora Barkenbus Fox.
Nashville Parent
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Comes to TPAC
Are you ready to fall in love all over again? “Pretty Woman” the film was a smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 32 years later, the story jumps from the screen to the stage with Pretty Woman: The Musical — which makes its Music City debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.
stlouiscnr.com
Groundbreaking Held for New “LOCAL Midtown” Multifamily Development in Nashville
The 307-unit project from Subtext and Brinkmann Constructors will bring modern living to popular Midtown area. Subtext, a St. Louis-based integrated real estate development company, and Brinkmann Constructors, a St. Louis-based national general contractor, held an official groundbreaking ceremony on August 30, 2022 for LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story multifamily project in Midtown Nashville. LOCAL Midtown is expected to be completed and open for leasing in 2024.
Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices
Free Slice Night is back!
RELATED PEOPLE
Nashville Parent
Lotz House Hosts Women’s History & Ghost Tours
To kick off the Halloween season early, the Lotz House is offering an evening Ghost Tour of the house on Friday and most Saturday nights beginning Friday, Sept. 2 through October. Dates include Sept. 2, 3, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 and October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31. In addition, Women’s History Tours are scheduled for Sept. 4, 18 October 2 and 16. Battlefield Walking Tours are set for Sept. 6, 27, October 4.
styleblueprint.com
A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River
Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
WSMV
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
Nashville Parent
Private School Open Houses for Fall 2022
Find the best education for your child by attending an open house or preview day at one of these Middle Tennessee private schools. Check back in on this article as we’ll be continuously adding and updating private school open houses throughout the fall. View our interactive private school map here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
Nashville Parent
First Annual Gr8t Duck Chase is Sept. 17
The fist annual Gr8t Duck Chase will be held on September 17 at 10 a.m. in Murfreesboro at the Boro Beach (SportsCom’s outdoor swimming pool). On the Saturday of the event, 5,000 rubber duckies will slip and slide down the Murfreesboro Beach outdoor pool to compete for First, Second, and Third Place prizes! Even the Slacker Quacker coming in at last place will have a chance to win!
Nashville Parent
Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC
On Friday, October 7, you can celebrate the release of Reese Witherspoon’s children’s book Busy Betty with a special evening at TPAC in Nashville. Just four days after the book releases, at the event, Reese will share childhood stories and the inspiration behind Busy Betty. “Since the moment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Nashville Parent
New Skatepark Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
Murfreesboro is getting a new skatepark going into Old Fort Park, utilizing the back parking lot area next to the Kids Castle (where there used to be two pavilions). Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is working with a company now to design a skating bowl, along with other skate park amenities. Half-pipe ramps, quarter pipes and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Timeline of construction will be announced in the coming weeks.
Nashville Parent
Metro Schools Seeking Volunteer Tutors This Fall
To help even more Nashville students accelerate learning and close learning gaps in reading and math, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is working with PENCIL, Vanderbilt’s Tutor Nashville and other organizations across the community to expand the district’s successful high-impact tutoring program this fall. The Accelerating Scholars program...
Comments / 2