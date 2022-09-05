ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 31

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 31. 17-year-old Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving Northwood High School in the 12600 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Haynes is approximately 4 feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has black and burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black skirt, and black sandals. She may be carrying a white Calvin Klien purse.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville home

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Cop Killer Confesses To 51-Year-Old Cold Case

A case that has been cold for over half a century has been solved after a killer admitted to the murder of a Maryland officer, authorities say. Authorities have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, after he admitted his involvement in the murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing 78-Year-Old Woman

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Bernita Bonner was last seen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at approximately 4 a.m., leaving the 14000 block of Castle...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

