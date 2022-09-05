Read full article on original website
13-Year-Old Missing in Germantown
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division...
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 31
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 31. 17-year-old Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving Northwood High School in the 12600 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a press release. Haynes is approximately 4 feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has black and burgundy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black skirt, and black sandals. She may be carrying a white Calvin Klien purse.
13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, MD – Baltimore County Police Department has issued an amber alert for a young...
Car stolen from Rockville home
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
13-Year-Old Missing in Essex
ESSEX, MD – Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a missing thirteen-year-old who was...
16-year-old arrested for Laurel carjacking
LAUREL, Md – A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was arrested by the Prince George’s County...
Baltimore County Police Issue silver alert for missing elderly man
BALTIMORE, MD – A 90-year-old man has been reported missing in the Towson area near...
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
Woman Reported Missing in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are...
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Maryland Cop Killer Confesses To 51-Year-Old Cold Case
A case that has been cold for over half a century has been solved after a killer admitted to the murder of a Maryland officer, authorities say. Authorities have arrested 71-year-old Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, after he admitted his involvement in the murder of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971, according to Montgomery County police.
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
Howard County Police Department Crime Report: Man Says Bedroom Shot At
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that...
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
Woman Shot In Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot shortly before noon yesterday in Southwest Baltimore. This...
Concern for Missing 78-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Bernita Bonner was last seen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at approximately 4 a.m., leaving the 14000 block of Castle...
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday morning in Southwest, D.C. This...
13 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13...
