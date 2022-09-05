ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Comments / 1

Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
Daily Voice

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
NEW WINDSOR, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14

Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
