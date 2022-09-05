Read full article on original website
Howard County Police Department Crime Report: Man Says Bedroom Shot At
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that...
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
16-year-old arrested for Laurel carjacking
LAUREL, Md – A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was arrested by the Prince George’s County...
New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree
Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
Newark Woman Charged with Fifth DUI
NEWARK, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for...
Woman, 79, dies after crashing head-on into tree in central Pa.: state police
A Maryland woman died after suffering a medical episode while driving, causing her to crash along a York County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Patricia E. Morrison, 79, of Aberdeen, Maryland, crashed into a mailbox and then a tree on the 300 block of North Road in Springfield Township Aug. 27 around 7:03 p.m., according to state police.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Woman Shot In Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot shortly before noon yesterday in Southwest Baltimore. This...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary which took...
Gas Leak In Montgomery County Blocks Off Neighborhood After Construction Crews Damage Line
A natural gas leak is being tended to after a construction crew struck a gas line in Montgomery County, authorities say. Officials responded to the leak at 3020 Hewitt Avenue after reports that it had been damaged by the crew the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.
Howard County Police arrest two for catalytic converter theft
Howard County police have charged two men in a series of catalytic converter thefts in...
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
Dozens Of Firefighters Battle Montgomery County Recycling Center Fire (VIDEO)
Dozens of firefighters joined together to battle a large blaze at a recycling center in Montgomery County this morning, authorities say. The large paper trash fire began on the tipping room floor of the center on 16105 Frederick Road near Shady Grove Road around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.
2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store
FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
Howard County Crime Report: Labor Day Weekend Arrests
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that...
Police and fire logs: Another crash at I81 Exit 14
Another crash at I81’s Exit 14 just south of Chambersburg highlighted the Labor Day weekend, sending first responders at Franklin Fire Company to the crash scene. At 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5, Exit 14 claimed another vehicle. Squad 41, Engine 45 and Traffic 44 responded to southbound Interstate 81 for the motor vehicle crash. First responders found a single passenger car into the guardrail with no injuries.
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Oct. 23, 1971. He died three days later.
