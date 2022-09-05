Read full article on original website
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4,...
36 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot on Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C....
popville.com
About the major police presence/helicopter in Brightwood Park yesterday/last night
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:58 pm, uniformed members of the Fourth District...
16-year-old arrested for Laurel carjacking
LAUREL, Md – A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was arrested by the Prince George’s County...
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
Man Stabbed In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took...
Police search for suspect in string of burglaries in NW DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect believed to be tied to at least four burglaries in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, a suspect broke into businesses in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant...
D.C. Police Investigating Shooting, Suspect Captured on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Third District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary which took...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
15 Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15 year-old was shot yesterday afternoon and had a graze wound...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Man Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Saturday night, and a 26 year-old man...
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday morning in Southwest, D.C. This...
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lewisdale
LEWSIDALE, MD – police in lewisdale are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday...
