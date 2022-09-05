ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Triple shooting in Wilmington

Three people were shot in Wilmington Wednesday night. Police say the incident happened in the area of 27th and Tatnall Streets around 11 p.m. Two men, aged 22 and 31, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 22-year old woman was listed in stable condition. Wilmington Police are...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting

On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
ODESSA, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
HARRINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms

Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
