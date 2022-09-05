Read full article on original website
Newark Woman Charged with Fifth DUI
NEWARK, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
Wilmington shooting leaves 2 men critical, woman injured
Police responded to the scene for the reports of gunfire and found three shooting victims.
WDEL 1150AM
Triple shooting in Wilmington
Three people were shot in Wilmington Wednesday night. Police say the incident happened in the area of 27th and Tatnall Streets around 11 p.m. Two men, aged 22 and 31, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 22-year old woman was listed in stable condition. Wilmington Police are...
One Killed in Garbage Truck Crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the glasses for Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting
On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
$20,000 reward offered for armed and dangerous murder suspects in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in...
Philadelphia Police Department investigating shooting on 23rd Street
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance...
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday morning in Southwest, D.C. This...
Woman Shot In Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot shortly before noon yesterday in Southwest Baltimore. This...
WGMD Radio
Update: 2 Vehicles in Proximity of Deadly Hit-and-Run Incident Located
Two vehicles of interest have been located as part of the investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Lewes man. The Maryland State Police Crash Team was able to identify two vehicles that were in close proximity to the collision,...
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Shore News Network
