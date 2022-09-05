DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.

