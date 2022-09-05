ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting

On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark investigating armed robbery at Fairfield Apartments

Newark Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning at the Fairfield Apartments. Police said a man was approached by another man with a handgun outside his apartment on the 400 block of Stamford Lane just after 1 a.m. on September 8, 2022. The victim gave...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News was on the scene as police SWAT members took a suspect into custody following a shooting and then barricade situation in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.Police tell CBS3 the man was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend earlier Thursday morning on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say the suspect then entered a tire shop and refused to come out. He is now in custody. Police tell Eyewitness News the girlfriend who was shot managed to drive herself to the hospital.She's in stable condition with a graze wound to her head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of 2 suspects wanted for robbing Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven twice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint. Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle County officer injured in crash

A New Castle County police officer, and a 63-year old woman, were both injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Churchmans Road. According to county police, the officer, a 17-year veteran, was in a police SUV which was stopped on...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
