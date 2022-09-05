Read full article on original website
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting
On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark investigating armed robbery at Fairfield Apartments
Newark Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning at the Fairfield Apartments. Police said a man was approached by another man with a handgun outside his apartment on the 400 block of Stamford Lane just after 1 a.m. on September 8, 2022. The victim gave...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News was on the scene as police SWAT members took a suspect into custody following a shooting and then barricade situation in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.Police tell CBS3 the man was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend earlier Thursday morning on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say the suspect then entered a tire shop and refused to come out. He is now in custody. Police tell Eyewitness News the girlfriend who was shot managed to drive herself to the hospital.She's in stable condition with a graze wound to her head.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash that took place in...
Police release video of 2 suspects wanted for robbing Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven twice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint. Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
Philadelphia Police Department investigating shooting on 23rd Street
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance...
fox29.com
Newark woman charged with 5th DUI after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
NEWARK, Del. - Another arrest, and another DUI for a woman who is facing a familiar charge. Police say Sara Barbas was found asleep in the driver's seat in the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue late Tuesday night. The car was reportedly still running. The 39-year-old was taken...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
fox29.com
Watch: Suspects struggle to drive car after early morning carjacking in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are attempting to identify and locate to suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the 600 of South 62nd Street around 6 a.m. Police say the victim was sitting in his parked car...
19-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Philadephia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-old...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a subject who attempted to break in...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County officer injured in crash
A New Castle County police officer, and a 63-year old woman, were both injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Churchmans Road. According to county police, the officer, a 17-year veteran, was in a police SUV which was stopped on...
19-year-old man shot and killed outside Frankford corner store
Arriving officers found the victim on the sidewalk outside a corner store with a gunshot wound to the head.
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
fox29.com
Suspect in custody, 2 others on the loose after man murdered in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - The search is on for two suspects after a third was arrested for the murder of a man in Chester last month. Kashif Love was reportedly killed after he was shot in the head outside a property on the 1000 block of Ward Street on August 22.
One Killed in Garbage Truck Crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the glasses for Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor...
