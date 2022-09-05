ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
