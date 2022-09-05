Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash that took place in...
Newark Woman Charged with Fifth DUI
NEWARK, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for...
Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting
On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
$20,000 reward offered for armed and dangerous murder suspects in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in...
One Killed in Garbage Truck Crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the glasses for Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor...
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
Philadelphia Police Department investigating shooting on 23rd Street
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance...
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a subject who attempted to break in...
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
New Castle County officer injured in crash
A New Castle County police officer, and a 63-year old woman, were both injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Churchmans Road. According to county police, the officer, a 17-year veteran, was in a police SUV which was stopped on...
Police release video of 2 suspects wanted for robbing Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven twice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint. Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
Watch: Suspects struggle to drive car after early morning carjacking in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are attempting to identify and locate to suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the 600 of South 62nd Street around 6 a.m. Police say the victim was sitting in his parked car...
