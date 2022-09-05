ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WUSA9

Maryland man gets nearly 100 years in prison for 2019 double murder

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — An Oxon Hill man will spend nearly 100 years behind bars for a shooting that left two people dead in 2019. Kyeem King was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison, with all but 95 of those years suspended, for the double murder of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and Antonio Taitano Walker, 28, in June of 2019. Police say the shooting happened after King filmed a rap video.
NBC Washington

Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
DC News Now

Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
Daily Voice

Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
