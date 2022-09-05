Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
16-year-old arrested for Laurel carjacking
LAUREL, Md – A 16-year-old boy from Laurel was arrested by the Prince George’s County...
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
Maryland man gets nearly 100 years in prison for 2019 double murder
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — An Oxon Hill man will spend nearly 100 years behind bars for a shooting that left two people dead in 2019. Kyeem King was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison, with all but 95 of those years suspended, for the double murder of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and Antonio Taitano Walker, 28, in June of 2019. Police say the shooting happened after King filmed a rap video.
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded...
Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4,...
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
Police investigate homicide in Stafford County
The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
Howard County Police Department Crime Report: Man Says Bedroom Shot At
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that...
Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday morning in Southwest, D.C. This...
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lewisdale
LEWSIDALE, MD – police in lewisdale are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday...
Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wednesday marks eight years since then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, who faces murder charges stemming from their disappearances. The two children were with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014 when they vanished. Hoggle was arrested...
Men Robbed Undercover Officer Before Fatal Woodbridge Police Shooting: Police
Prince William County police released new information Wednesday on what preceded the shooting involving police in a neighborhood of Woodbridge, Virginia, that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man injured. Police say three men met an undercover detective to buy “a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills” and an...
