(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO