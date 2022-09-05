Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
Newark Woman Charged with Fifth DUI
NEWARK, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for...
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – one person was killed in a motor vehicle crash that took place in...
One Killed in Garbage Truck Crash in South Jersey
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the glasses for Township Police Department is investigating a fatal motor...
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
nccpdnews.com
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
Philadelphia Police Department investigating shooting on 23rd Street
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance...
$20,000 reward offered for armed and dangerous murder suspects in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting
On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
15 Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15 year-old was shot yesterday afternoon and had a graze wound...
fox29.com
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
19-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Philadephia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 19-year-old...
13-Year-Old Missing in Essex
ESSEX, MD – Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a missing thirteen-year-old who was...
Carjackings are happening all over Philadelphia, but there are some hotspots
Carjackings are happening all over the city, but investigators say there are some hot spots.
