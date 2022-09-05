ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
nccpdnews.com

Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash

(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Middletown Police Make Arrest In August Shooting

On August 9, 2022, at 7pm the Middletown Police responded to E. Cole Blvd for a shooting that left a victim hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials said the investigation, led by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Division, developed Capice A. Johnson, 27, Middletown as a suspect. On September 7, 2022,...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
ODESSA, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
DOVER, DE
