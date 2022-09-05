ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

LSU lineman has a meme-worthy fall on sidelines reacting to Florida State's blocked extra point

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfSYy_0hisOFYF00

Want to sum up the reaction that every LSU fan had when they saw Florida State block the extra point that would have tied their game on Sunday, but was instead a walk-off block that led to so much trolling and jokes?

Here you go: ESPN’s replay of the block that showed the holder and kicker’s reactions also caught No. 67 on the sidelines, seemingly falling down. That would be Bo Bordelon, the freshman offensive lineman who summed it all up.

It was extremely meme-worthy, and there were so many jokes about it on Twitter, which we’ve of course summed up below:

What a reaction

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Dak Prescott shoehorns himself into Cowboys-Bucs injury report

As the saying goes, if the shoe fits, wear it. The famous idiom has a little-known cousin. If the shoe doesn’t fit, make sure not to cause panic amongst Cowboys Nation when they hear about it. A shoe issue caused Dak Prescottto leave the field on Thursday and eventually end up on the injury report. Near the end of Thursday’s practice where media could watch, Prescott removed himself from the action.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at where Texas lands in the latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

After an impressive 52-10 win over ULM, opposing coaches aren’t drinking the burnt orange kool aid. Texas fell four spots to No. 22 after starting ranked No. 18. Perhaps not much changed for coaches this week, save for the Longhorns’ lone first-place voter. Alabama led the way with 57 first-place votes. Georgia (6) and Ohio State (2) earned the remaining No. 1 designations.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Florida State#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses possibility of Ty Thompson, backups playing vs. Eastern Washington

It’s unfortunately become a question that is all-too-common among Oregon Duck fans over the past five games. While the Ducks have lost by an average of 30 points in four of the last five games played, a large portion of the Oregon fan base has called for the backup QB to get into the game while the starting QB struggled to find success on the field. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been the guy that fans are calling for, while either Anthony Brown or Bo Nix continues to get the snaps. RelatedOregon eager to improve perception following precipitous rankings drop That might change...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Meme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘He’s done a lot of good things for us’: Kirk Ferentz backing Spencer Petras heading into week 2

Week one was a struggle for Iowa on offense. That much is clear as day to anyone who watched the game or just looked at the box score. Against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes only mustered 166 total yards, just 109 of which came through the air. It was a rough Saturday for senior quarterback Spencer Petras, throwing a pick and finishing with a 1.1 QBR. Head coach Kirk Ferentz, though, has shot down the mounting pressure to replace Petras at quarterback and give it a go with Alex Padilla or even Joey Labas in the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy,...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See where Nebraska, Big Ten teams land in ESPN’s FPI rankings after Week 1

After their closer-than-expected win over North Dakota in Week 1 of the college football season, Nebraska took a slight dip in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings. The metric, according to ESPN, “measures team’s true strength on a net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral field.” The FPI also projects teams’ record, chances to win out, chances of winning out the rest of the season, including conference championship games, winning their conference, making the College Football Playoff, and winning the National Championship. Overall, it was an average week for the Big Ten in the rankings, with five teams moving...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Throwback Thursday: Miami Dolphins run wild as Patriots falter in Miami

The New England Patriots had their hands full the last time they played the Miami Dolphins. They lost by a 33-24 score in a game that the Dolphins put away early. The game started off with a touchdown catch from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown ended a drive that tested the Patriots defense early. The drive itself took 13 plays and 7:26 off the clock. Miami made it clear that they were going to play the game on their terms, and it was something the New England defense struggled with the entire game.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy