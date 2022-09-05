LSU lineman has a meme-worthy fall on sidelines reacting to Florida State's blocked extra point

Want to sum up the reaction that every LSU fan had when they saw Florida State block the extra point that would have tied their game on Sunday, but was instead a walk-off block that led to so much trolling and jokes?

Here you go: ESPN’s replay of the block that showed the holder and kicker’s reactions also caught No. 67 on the sidelines, seemingly falling down. That would be Bo Bordelon, the freshman offensive lineman who summed it all up.

It was extremely meme-worthy, and there were so many jokes about it on Twitter, which we’ve of course summed up below:

What a reaction