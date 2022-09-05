ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Craig Kimbrel walking out to 'Let It Go' from Frozen has become an incredible good-luck charm

 3 days ago
Walkout music for closers who use specific songs as they come into MLB games to get saves is a real thing (or at least I think so!).

Edwin Diaz getting back to using Narco has become a huge deal for the New York Mets closer that helps him get focused and pumped to pitch.

And for Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel? A change in songs has been what the doctor ordered.

Last month, on Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium, players chose different walk-up songs that were chosen by their significant others. Kimbrel got Let It Go from Frozen.

He pitched well that day, so he decided to keep it as his entrance song. And since then, he’s pitched MASTERFULLY:

