The Hockey Writers
5 Blackhawks Poised for Breakout Success in 2022-23
While it may seem like there’s little for Chicago Blackhawks fans to look forward to throughout the 2022-23 campaign, those willing to test their loyalty by watching the whole way through may be rewarded with what they witness. Not necessarily in terms of seeing the rebuilding roster exceed expectations as a collective, but more so with regards to some impressive individual performances along the way.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Stars, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers might be among five or six teams interested in Jake Virtanen. Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to ensure what happened in Calgary with the Flames didn’t happen to the Sabres?. There is an update...
NHL
Slafkovsky, Wright take part in NHLPA Rookie Showcase
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Juraj Slafkovsky spent the day dressed in his Montreal Canadiens uniform, but it was for posing, not playing. Slafkovsky was one of 29 players who took part in the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. The players spent their day on and...
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract
Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames are very set on defence with a ton of options, including NHL talent and players in the system. The areas that will need reinforcements soon are upfront and in net. The Flames have a few pieces that should help in that regard in the near future. The...
The Hockey Writers
Predicting Bruins 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Entering the 2022-23 season there was not much roster turnover for the Boston Bruins this summer. There are, however, going to be some names missing from the opening night roster against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. It’s going to leave some big holes in first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Petrov Flying Under Radar After Successful OHL Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov had a dynamic first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old suited up in 63 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22 and amassed 40 goals and 50 assists. He finished ninth in scoring in the entire OHL, which is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 3 Best Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are in unfamiliar territory: they are up against the salary cap. With a projected increase for next season, it should not be too much of a worry. However, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald and his predecessor, Ray Shero, made sure they had flexibility, and it’s paying off. The Devils have an astonishing 13 free agents to re-sign after this season, but this is mainly because their best players were signed to great contracts. Here are the team’s three best entering the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason and are entering an extremely important campaign for the core’s development. The addition of Alex Debrincat and the team’s young players who continue to develop are just a couple of reasons why fans should be excited about the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ducks Facing a Make-or-Break 2022-23 Season
The Anaheim Ducks are well into a multi-year rebuilding effort but are beginning to show signs of competitiveness. As a result, there are a handful of players who will be feeling the pressure to find their place on the roster as the franchise turns the corner. Some will feel the weight of a contract season, while others have high-end prospects fighting for the same position. Here are three Ducks players facing a make-or-break 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Veterans With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
NHL fans have very short memories. The realities of the salary cap force them to look at players with a “what have you done for me lately” mindset. A veteran can be beloved one season and be a pariah with an albatross contract the next. A number of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was labeled a disappointment after finishing sixth in the Central Division with a record of 39-32-11. As we inch closer to training camp, it looks more and more likely that they are planning to “run it back” with the same roster as last season, minus a few key contributors.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers With Plenty to Prove in 2022-23
With training camp set to begin later this month, Edmonton Oilers fans are gearing up for what should be a thrilling 2022-23 season. Though they have entered training camps the past few years with very solid rosters, it feels like this is the first time they are being viewed as serious Stanley Cup contenders thanks to an impressive showing in last year’s playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers: 3 Potential Trading Partners for Nils Lundkvist
This past week, it became known that the New York Rangers are shopping defenseman Nils Lundkvist. According to reports, the young blueliner has grown frustrated with his role within the organization and is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, it is believed he is willing to skip training camp if a trade isn’t completed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Issues the Canucks Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
The Vancouver Canucks are definitely an improved team on paper going into the 2022-23 season. But as the old adage goes, hockey is not played on paper. As such, fans and media alike won’t know if they are truly a better squad until the puck drops for the first game of the regular season in October.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Bruins Made During 2022 Offseason
Although the Boston Bruins did not go on a shopping spree this offseason, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made some excellent moves that are worth addressing. Truthfully, if they each work out, it could be enough for the Bruins to keep their Stanley Cup window open for one last season. Let’s look at the best moves Sweeney made this offseason and why they should benefit the club in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Players Looking to Repeat 2021-22 Performances
The St. Louis Blues had many successes during the 2021-22 regular season. As we watched breakout performances from key players and nine players score 20 or more goals, many Blues will be looking to repeat their results and continue to earn their role as one of the franchise’s stars. Here are the three most notable.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 3 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues enter the 2022-23 season as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They retained the majority of last season’s roster that had 109 points and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. There are fewer questions with the 2022-23 roster than last...
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers 4 Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
We’re just over a month away from the start of the regular season. For the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Country, there’s a lot to be excited about. The team finished as one of the final four teams in last season’s playoffs and is transitioning into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
