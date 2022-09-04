Seedstars Africa Ventures — which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in more than 30 emerging markets — provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.

