TechCrunch

India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk

The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
TechCrunch

Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent

Seedstars Africa Ventures — which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in more than 30 emerging markets — provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.
