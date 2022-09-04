Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk
The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
Solomon Islands to delay election as PM tells Australia to ‘get ready’ to fund vote
The Solomon Islands’ government has voted to delay its national elections, after it passed a controversial bill submitted by the prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, to postpone the poll until after the country has hosted the Pacific Games in November 2023. The vote passed with 37 votes for, nine against...
TechCrunch
Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent
Seedstars Africa Ventures — which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in more than 30 emerging markets — provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.
