Freedman’s Favorites: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The best job I’ve ever had. As I’m writing this sentence, it’s almost exactly six months to the day since I joined FantasyPros and BettingPros as the Director of Content. What I said in my announcement tweet in February is still true: My goal at FantasyPros is...
James Robinson (Achilles) could see significant workload Week 1
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said James Robinson will not be limited in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders and could even see a significant workload according to ESPN.com’s Michael DiRocco. (Michael DiRocco, ESPN.com) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson is less than nine months removed from suffering a...
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Avoiding (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community, but not so high on the lists of a few of the experts. Here are popular sleepers our experts are avoiding in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft...
Top Storylines of Week 1: Matthew Stafford, Trey Lance, Tom Brady (2022)
That slow trickle of sand through the offseason hourglass is finally about to settle. Except it’s not sand, it’s gunpowder…and when the ball kicks off on Thursday night, we’re dropping the hammer on the fastest four months of the year. The NFL has long done everything in its power to cater football season to a script, but the “writers” really outdid themselves for 2022. Once the games start, the storylines fade into what actually transpires so we can overreact to it on Monday morning.
Fantasy Football Thursday Night Football Primer: Bills vs. Rams (Week 1)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews. If you’re looking for the complete primer, here’s a link to it:
Van Jefferson ruled out for Thursday’s opener
Jefferson is still recovering from a knee surgery he had on August 2nd. The Rams are likely to hold Jefferson out until he can log consecutive practices considering he has had two surgeries on the same knee. Fantasy managers can look at Ben Skowronek as a fill-in option for Week 1.
Ty Montgomery (ankle) returns to practice Wednesday
This is an encouraging sign for Montgomery, as his injury looked a lot worse a few weeks ago than it seems to be now. He should continue to ramp up his work in practice, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go on Sunday for Week 1. If he does suit up, he is expected to receive some receiving work as the RB3 on the depth chart. However, if he can't go, then expect the bulk of the receptions out of the backfield to go to Rhamondre Stevenson.
Starling Marte (hand) to undergo additional testing
The Mets reportedly want to get a clearer picture that the initial images didn't provide. Manager Buck Showalter also said that "we're waiting with bated breath that things come back clean." This isn't a very encouraging update for Marte, but we will have to wait and see what these additional updates say. Marte is hitting .266/.341/.444 with a 128 wRC+ since August 1st.
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) practices in full Wednesday
Spiller returned to practice last week after missing some time due to an ankle injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said last week "there's a chance" he would miss the team's Week 1 matchup with the Raiders, but it sounds like he is on track to be able to play this weekend. It remains an uncertain situation behind Austin Ekeler with Spiller, Josh Kelley and Sony Michel competing for that No. 2 role.
Jack Flaherty tosses five strong innings in Monday's loss to Nationals
Jack Flaherty tossed five strong innings on the mound for the Cardinals Monday, allowing one run on six hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 6-0 loss to the Nationals. Fantasy Impact:. Flaherty has allowed less than three runs in each of his four starts...
Michael Thomas (hamstring) limited in practice
Thomas is battling a minor hamstring injury, but should be good to go for Week 1, as per Ian Rapoport. After playing only seven combined games over the last two years, due to injury, the All-Pro WR now has four days to nurse this injury and get ready for the Falcons’ defense. Drafted as the WR31 in the 7th round of drafts made him a low-risk, high-upside pick at his ADP with true league-winning upside. When playing, he’s a must-start weekly.
Irv Smith (thumb) not listed on initial injury report Wednesday
Irv Smith (thumb) was not listed on the Vikings' initial injury report Wednesday. (Vikings on Twitter) Smith was sidelined during the preseason after undergoing off-season thumb surgery. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has previously stated that he expected the 24-year-old to be ready for Week 1. All indications point to Smith being able to suit up for Week 1 against Green Bay. Smith currently ranks as TE16 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Kike Hernandez signs one-year, $10 million extension with Red Sox
Hernandez was set to become a free agent this offseason, but now he will be staying in Boston for at least one more season. In 2022, the utilityman has dealt with some injuries that have limited him to just 68 games played. In those games he has struggled to find his groove, hitting just .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs. However, it is obvious that the team values his ability to play multiple positions and will look for him to contribute more next season.
Josh Jung expected to make MLB debut Friday
Jung would have likely debuted early in 2022 if it were not for a torn labrum that sidelined him for most of the season. Jung returned and dominated the complex level and has had strong success in 22 Triple-A games. Jung is a strong add in all fantasy formats for the batting average and power skills he brings to the table.
Rondale Moore avoids initial injury report Wednesday
Moore had missed some time during the preseason with an undisclosed injury and was previously listed as a "close call" by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are going to have to utilize Moore while DeAndre Hopkins is serving his suspension and with the loss of Christian Kirk in the off-season. Moore is currently ranked as the WR49 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Video: Running Back Tiers & Rankings (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads win fantasy football championships. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, and Jamey Eisenberg (@CBS Sports) take...
Starling Marte day to day with fractured finger
Marte went for further testing Wednesday and was able to get a clearer picture of his injury. While an IL stint doesn't seem to be in the picture as of now, this is still troubling news for the veteran outfielder. It's possible that the Mets give him more frequent off days to maintain the finger. Even if he does play regularly, one has to wonder if this injury will affect his performance at all. He is hitting .267/.353/.267/ with a 91 wRC+ since September 1st.
Darren Waller (hamstring) not on the injury report
Waller missed most of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he will be a full-go heading into the season. He has also been looking for a new contract. Despite the offseason addition of Davante Adams, Waller should still command a prominent role in the passing game for Derek Carr this season.
Robert Tonyan practices on Wednesday
Robert Tonyan practiced on Wednesday, a sign that he could be ready to play in Week 1. Tonyan missed nine games last season due to an ACL injury and returned to team drills a week ago. (Ryan Wood on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Davante Adams no longer in Green Bay,...
8 Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the regular season officially beginning on Thursday, now is the perfect time to go out on a limb and cook up some hot, improbable (but not impossible) takes. The vast majority of bold predictions miss the mark by season’s end, but that doesn’t mean that there’s no value in this exercise. Practically all bold predictions are within the range of outcomes for the players discussed, and each of them is possible if things break in their favor.
