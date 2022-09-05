This is an encouraging sign for Montgomery, as his injury looked a lot worse a few weeks ago than it seems to be now. He should continue to ramp up his work in practice, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go on Sunday for Week 1. If he does suit up, he is expected to receive some receiving work as the RB3 on the depth chart. However, if he can't go, then expect the bulk of the receptions out of the backfield to go to Rhamondre Stevenson.

