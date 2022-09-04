ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Field Hockey Match Cancelled Against Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – Old Dominion's field hockey match today with Longwood has been cancelled due to weather. There will not be a makeup date and the game will count as a no contest. The Lancers scored the first goal of the game on a penalty corner as Floor Schouten...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Field Hockey Hosts Columbia On Friday

Location – L.R. Hill Sports Complex (Norfolk, Va.) No. 14 Old Dominion (3-1) at Richmond (3-1) Game Info – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. Location - Crenshaw Field (Richmond, Va.) Stream – CLICK HERE. Live Stats - CLICK HERE. NORFOLK, Va. – The 14th ranked Old...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

ODU Travels To Longwood On Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The No. 14 ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team will travel to Longwood on Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a matchup with the Lancers at 6 p.m. Wednesday's game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Monarchs are coming off a (2-0) weekend with victories over James Madison...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Game Two Preview: Old Dominion at East Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football hits the road for the first time in the 2022 regular season as the Monarchs take on East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (1-0 Sun Belt) at East Carolina (0-1 AAC) Date Saturday, Sept. 10 •...
NORFOLK, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
GREENVILLE, NC
DC News Now

Tennis center that trained Tiafoe celebrates big win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — As Frances Tiafoe advanced to his first ever Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open in New York City, New York, the next generation of tennis players jumped up in celebration at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in College Park, Maryland. “If somebody can come from around […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain showers will give way to a beautiful weekend

BALTIMORE -- Low pressure coasted over the area Tuesday morning, bringing with it heavy rain.But that will move just offshore on Wednesday. The clouds will stick around through Wednesday with a chance for showers, but widespread locally heavy rain is not expected. The showers will taper off later Wednesday with dry weather and sunshine returning Thursday and Friday.Friday will be the better of the two days. Temperatures won't get out of the 70s Wednesday, rebounding to the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.The best weather of the week will occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be OK, with some showers moving in later in the day. The showers will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Virginia Business

Riverside Health System to get new CEO in 2023

Bill Downey will retire after 40 years with Newport News care provider. Newport News-based Riverside Health System will start 2023 with a transition to a new CEO, the health care system announced Wednesday. Bill Downey will step down after 40 years with Riverside, the past 12 years of which he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore

Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
BALTIMORE, MD

