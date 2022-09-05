Read full article on original website
msn.com
American is cutting 4 more routes as it continues to grapple with the pilot shortage
American Airlines is cutting four routes from its network, including three international and one domestic. A spokesperson told Insider that the axed routes were due to a mix of poor performance and the pilot shortage. The airline is also adding one new winter service between New York and South Florida.
Hochul lifts mask mandate on mass transit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday announced the state’s health department will lift its mask mandate for public transit, shelters and correctional facilities. Hochul declared the move “a new normal” in the state’s fight against COVID-19, adding that officials will still encourage mask-wearing on transit and the mandate remains in effect for health care facilities.
