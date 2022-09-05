ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ohio woman arrested for attacking police after throwing dead raccoon at abortion clinic

An Ohio woman allegedly struck law enforcement officers after “throwing eggs and a dead raccoon” at an abortion clinic. The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the incident occurred at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls on 15 August. The woman, later identified as Melissa Strelec, threw the eggs at volunteer escorts who in turn shielded themselves with umbrellas. Surveillance video obtained by the Journal shows Ms Strelec leaving the clinic in her vehicle. An hour later, she returned and allegedly left a bag at the clinic’s front door. Staff slightly opened the bag and saw the dead raccoon...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy