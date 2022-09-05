ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China

By Allison Finch,
 3 days ago

A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions.

At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's Daily, a Chinese newspaper reported.

An earlier report from CBS News indicated that 14 people died in Sichuan’s Shimian county, seven people died in nearby Luding county and more than 30 people were injured after the earthquake triggered mountain landslides.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook the province capital of Chengdu around 1 p.m. local time on Monday. Preliminary measurements from different agencies can tend to differ slightly.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake struck a mountainous area in the town of Luding, which is 140 miles (227 km) from Chengdu, Reuters reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qY9tY_0his54qp00

While there has been no reported damage to dams and hydropower stations within 31 miles (50 km) of the epicenter, the provincial grid sustained damage, affecting more than 40,000 users, according to Reuters.

Video clips on social media showed water splashing out of fish tanks, lights swinging and people rushing out of buildings and onto the streets.

Earthquakes are common in Sichuan province since it sits on the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, which is a tectonically active area.

"There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn't very scary," resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press. "This time, I was really scared because I live on a high floor and the shaking made me dizzy."

Danli, who lives on the 31st floor, told the AP that she hid under her desk for more than five minutes while many of her neighbors ran downstairs.

Between earthquakes, an ongoing drought, extreme heat waves and a COVID-19 outbreak, Danli described the past two months as being "weird."

In 2008, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. After the quake destroyed schools, towns and rural communities outside of Sichuan, residents spent years rebuilding.

Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat

An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude. Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.Earlier this month, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 22km southwest of Malesso, the southernmost village on Guam. Guam is located on the “Ring of Fire”, the volcanic hotspot and ocean trenches around the Pacific Basin. Read More Pakistan flooding death toll passes 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’Elon Musk says ‘civilisation will crumble’ without oil and gas in short-termFour tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

7 dead after powerful quake shakes southwest China

A strong earthquake killed at least seven people, triggered landslides and shook residents in a major city under lockdown in southwestern China on Monday, state media reported.The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area in Luding county in Sichuan province shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people. Authorities reported seven deaths, landslides and damage to homes and power interruptions, state broadcaster CCTV said. One landslide blocked a rural highway,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra

A powerful and shallow 6.1 magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the third tremor to jolt the region since Monday morning.The South Asian country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) recorded the shallow quake off the coastal town of Mentawai island, off Sumatra's west coast just before 10.30am local time.The earthquake posed no danger of triggering a tsunami, Indonesia's meteorology agency said. So far no casualties or major destruction have been reported, except for some minor damages on Siberut island.The agency had earlier recorded a magnitude of 6.4 but revised that to 6.1, a BMKG...
ENVIRONMENT
