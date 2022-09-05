Read full article on original website
cancerhealth.com
How Community Health Workers Aid People with Advanced Cancer
For people with advanced cancer, severe side effects from treatment often force them to the hospital or the emergency room. Although these time-consuming and, quite often, expensive hospital trips potentially could be prevented by better communication about symptoms between patients and their doctors, the reality is that such discussions don’t typically happen as frequently as they should.
healio.com
VIDEO: World Conference on Lung Cancer offers ‘impactful treatment-related research’
In this video, Andrew Ciupek, PhD, discusses findings from the Alliance trial, IMpower010 and NADIM-2. The findings from all three studies, highlighted during the Presidential Symposium, were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer. The Alliance trial investigated sublobar resection in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer compared...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests way to predict outcomes with high accuracy prior to surgery for pancreatic cancer patients
New research in the September 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds the use of positron emission tomography (PET) with 18-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) tracer adds significant prognostic benefit in objectively assessing neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients prior to surgery. "We were astonished...
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening increases percentage of Stage I cases detected, while reducing percentage of Stage IV cases
Implementing lung cancer screening at four diverse healthcare systems resulted in an 8.4 percent increase in the number of Stage I lung cancers detected and a 6.6 percent decrease in Stage IV disease, according to research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. According to lead investigator Anil Vachani, M.D.,...
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
survivornet.com
How Does Tabrecta Treat Advanced Lung Cancer?
A recently FDA-approved oral drug called Tabrecta has shown some success in treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (m-NSCLC). Tabrecta is a targeted therapy, which means it targets something specific in the body in an attempt to stop cancer growth. It works by blocking specific kinases (enzymes) in...
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
Woonsocket Call
Expert in regenerative medicine, Dr. Tucker announces her focus on Providing Ligament Treatments.
The office of Dr. Tucker PRP and Prolotherapy, a specialist in Regenerative Medicine, is pleased to announce its focus on the treatments of ligaments. The doctor who personally experienced dramatic results with PRP and Prolotherapy seeks to help all having joint issues eliminate pain and increase function using PRP and Prolotherapy.
cancernetwork.com
Akihiro Ohba, MD, Talks Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for Treating HER2-Expressing Biliary Tract Cancer
Akihiro Ohba, MD, discussed the potential benefits of T-DXd in HER2-expressing biliary tract cancer. Results from the single-arm phase 2 HERB trial (NCCH1805; JMA-IIA00423) of trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu; T-DXd) in patients with HER2-expressing unresectable or recurrent biliary tract cancer (BTC) were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and indicated promising efficacy across 22 patients.
cancernetwork.com
Sugemalimab Study Highlights Notable Clinical Promise in Relapsed/Refractory ENKTL, Says Ranjit Nair, MD
Ranjit Nair, MD, discusses the promise of sugemalimab, both as a single-agent and as part of a combination regimen, in patients with relapsed/refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma. Treatment with sugemalimab resulted in a promising overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with relapsed/refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL) and could lead...
cancernetwork.com
Ulka N. Vaishampayan, MBBS, Examines Oral Formulation of Docetaxel With Ritonavir, ModraDoc006/r, in Metastatic CRPC
Ulka N. Vaishampayan, MBBS, discussed the potential benefits of oral docetaxel plus ritonavir in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Results from a randomized phase 2 trial (NCT04028388) of oral docetaxel plus ritonavir (ModraDoc006/r) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) were recently presented in a poster at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and indicated significant safety benefits vs standard treatment with intravenous (IV) docetaxel.
A woman who can smell Parkinson’s inspired researchers to produce test for diagnosis
A woman with a hyper-sensitive sense of smell helped University of Manchester scientists develop a test to detect Parkinson’s disease, according to an institutional press release published today. New research suggests that people with Parkinson's disease have lipids with a high molecular weight that are significantly more active. The...
ajmc.com
Neurofilament Light Chain Levels May Indicate Risk of CAR T–Related Neurotoxicity
A significant portion of patients who receive chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy experience immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome, and this recent study suggests neurofilament light chain protein levels may hold promise as a biomarker to identify at-risk patients. The advent of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy expanded...
NFL・
ajmc.com
US Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Incidence Increased From 2000 to 2018
The findings, which contradict prior North American studies, suggest that the incidence rate of the rare cancer continues to increase in the United States. Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare cancer, but a research letter published in JAMA Oncology shows that the overall incidence of CTCL in the United States has increased over time—findings that are contrary to other North American studies but that mirror recent European study findings.
renalandurologynews.com
Parathyroidectomy for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism in the US Dialysis Population Characterized￼
Parathyroidectomy for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) is an uncommon procedure among patients receiving dialysis in the United States, investigators concluded in a report published in BMC Nephrology. In a retrospective cohort study of 3008 patients (2749 on hemodialysis and 259 on peritoneal dialysis) using US Renal Data System data from 2015...
healio.com
Q&A: Biomarker testing opens doors for personalized treatment options in lung cancer
Biomarker testing in patients with lung cancer allows for the potential of personalized therapy options that may be better tolerated and increase overall survival, yet not all patients undergo testing. “We think about the advances we're making in new drugs, but if we successfully tested all patients with lung cancer...
docwirenews.com
Nephrology Referral Based on Kidney Failure Risk or Laboratory Values
There are national and international guidelines to identify patients who may benefit from referral to nephrology care to delay progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), manage complications associated with CKD, and prepare for kidney failure. Timely referral to nephrology care depends on recognition of CKD, facilitated by automated reporting of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by laboratories.
