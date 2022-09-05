ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Trusted by professionals, K&F CONCEPT's X Pro Filter System can transform your photography

By Sponsored
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Meet the award-winning filter system from K&F CONCEPT – a world-leader trusted by professionals who demand top results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYPBJ_0hirzkyG00
(Image credit: K&F Concept)

Professional landscape photographers face a crucial question: should they invest in circular filters or square filters?

There are compelling benefits to both options, but for professionals there is only one thing that matters: results. And it's for this reason that pros gravitate towards square filters, and square filter holders, to deliver outstanding performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sThQ_0hirzkyG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379uIf_0hirzkyG00

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPte5_0hirzkyG00

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more.

Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Action Camera#Editing Software#K F Concept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Software
Digital Camera World

The best camera phone in 2022: what's the best smartphone for photography?

The best camera phones take photos and video that can rival traditional cameras – these are the top smartphone shooters. The best camera phones offer a tantalizing combination of the pinnacle of imaging technology with pin-sharp displays and lightning-fast internet connectivity. In fact, some handsets can deliver better photographs than the 'proper' camera you might otherwise be tempted to pick up.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Hands-on: Fujifilm X-H2 review

The Fujifilm X-H2 has produced an extremely compelling camera at an equally compelling price. With its 40MP resolution and 8K video, it takes on some full-frame big guns at half the price – while being made to the same exacting, professional standards. The X-H2 has effectively redefined what can be expected from an APS-C camera system.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Leitz launches new Hugo cine lenses that recreate the look of the Leica M glass

Leitz launches new lightweight Hugo cine lenses that reproduce the personality of Leica M lenses for your cinema camera. Ernst Leitz Wetzlar, the premium lens manufacturer for motion picture and the television industry based in Wetzlar, also home to renewed camera manufacturer Leica, has announced the development of a new line of cinema lenses, the Leitz Hugo prime lenses.
SONY
Digital Camera World

Why the Nikon F4 was a legendary camera

The first time I sold a photo – I was a little shocked when I did the calculation – was more than 25 years ago. Since then, the technological changes have been huge, and photographers now upgrade equipment on a regular basis to keep up to date and have an edge over the competition.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy