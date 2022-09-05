Read full article on original website
New Camerata Opera Opens with French Double Bill
The New Camerata Opera is set to open its new season with a double bill of French one-act operas. The double bill will include the rarely performed work “Faust et Hélène” by Lili Boulanger and Maurice Ravel’s “L’heure espagnole.” The opera will be the first time ever that New Camerata Opera brings its unique blend of immersive and fun performances to Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
Pentatone Announces Lisette Oropesa’s New Album ‘Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias’
Pentatone is set to release a new album featuring Lisette Oropesa this October. The album, entitled “Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias” will be available digitally and exclusively on Pentatone’s official website before going into wide digital release on Oct. 7, 2022. In the album, which...
Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director
José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
Accademia Filarmonica Romana to Present Anna Prohsaka & Julius Drake
The Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to present a Lieder concert featuring soprano Anna Prohaska and pianist Julius Drake. The concert is set to be held on Sept. 11 at the Sala Casella, via Flaminia 118 and will showcase the artists performing from their project “Paradise Lost,” which they also recorded on Alpha Classics.
Opera Orlando Announces Studio Artists for 2022
Opera Orlando has announced four artists that will be joining its Studio Artist program. The artists include soprano Sara Lucille Law, mezzo-soprano Raphaella Medina, tenor Robert Hartfield, and baritone Geoffrey Peterson. They will appear on both MainStage and On the Town productions while also engaging with the Central Florida community with in-school programs, retirement center concerts, and other outreach showcases. They will also receive masterclasses and artistic training with special guest artists.
Anna Caterina Antonacci Makes Film Debut at Venice Film Festival
(Credit: La Biennale di Venezia) On Sept. 7, Anna Caterina Antonacci made her film debut in “Il Signore delle Formiche” at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is directed by Gianni Amelio, tells the story of an Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti who was jailed in 1968 due to a fascist-era anti-gay law.
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
Random Opera Company to Stream ‘Der Freischütz’
Random Opera Company is set to stream its production of Weber’s “Der Freischütz” starting on Sept. 8, 2022. The Weber opera was performed in April 2022 and starred Philip Clieve, Isolde Roxby, and Martin Lamb. The company also announced that it would be broadcasting its production...
Florian Sempey Signs with Askonas Holt
Florian Sempey has signed with Askonas Holt for representation. Sempey will be represented by Dominic Domingo and Flo Rivington for general management. The French baritone is well known for performing the role of Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Opéra de Paris, the Royal Opera House, the Opera di Roma, the New National Theatre in Tokyo and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up, the company will open with “Re:stos (Re:mains),” a concert focusing on the musical influences of Mexico. It will be headlined by vocalist Rosa Evangelina Beltran.
Fonds Tutti Announces Programme Tremplin for 2022
(© photo : Eléna Bauer/OnP) Le Fonds Unisson has changed its name to Fonds Tutti and its founding members being Sandra Lagumina, Marie Lambert, and Philippe Do have announced its Programme Tremplin. The foundation will select eight singers to be part of the Programme Tremplin with the intent...
Obituary: Russian Conductor Alexander Skulsky Dies at 80
On August 30, 2022, Russian conductor Alexander Skulsky died at the age of 80. Skulsky graduated from the Nizhny-Novgorod State Glinka Conservatoire in 1965 and in 1971 from the Leningrad State Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatoire. He became the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Nizhny Novgorod State...
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra to Live Stream ‘Tristan und Isolde’
The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra is set to live stream the Sept. 8 performance of the second Act of “Tristan und Isolde.”. The performance, which is led by conductor Susanna Mälkki, stars Stuart Skelton and Lise Lindstrom in the title roles. They are joined by Jenny Carlstedy as Brangäne, Markus Nieminen as Kurwenal, Brindley Sherrat as King Marke, and Roland Liiv as Melot.
Javier Camarena to Present Concert in Monterrey
Javier Camarena is set to perform a concert in Monterrey, Mexico. The tenor will sing perform at the Arena in Monterrey on Sept. 27 and will sing arias by Verdi and Donizetti. He will be accompanied by the orchestra La Super bajo under the direction of maestro Abdiel Vázquez.
Opera Rara to Present Offenbach’s ‘La Princesse de Trébizonde’ in London
Opera Rara is set to present Offenbach’s “La Princesse de Trébizonde” on Sept. 16, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The opera, which will feature Paul Daniel conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra, will star Anne-Catherine Gillet, Virginie Verrez, Christophe Gay, Josh Lovell, Katia Ledoux, Antoinette Dennefeld, Loïc Félix, and Christophe Mortagne.
Jennifer Johnson Cano Gets European Representation
Jennifer Johnson Cano has joined Keynote Artist Management for European representation. The mezzo took to social media to announce the news and said, “Feeling like a lucky lady today! I’m so excited to join the keynote artist management family for European representation. Together, with Kirsh Baum associates, I am surrounded by the most enthusiastic and supportive team! Cheers to our future endeavors and to great music!”
King Charles Releases Statement Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth
The queen, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96.
Sonya Yoncheva Responds to Criticism Over Wiener Staatsoper Cancelation
Sonya Yoncheva is setting the record straight regarding her illness that caused her to cancel a highly anticipated production of “La Juive” at the Wiener Staatsoper. Following criticism of a picture, she posted on Sept. 7 which showed her in Geneva with the caption “Sunny in Geneva” and looking healthy, the soprano opted to post a photo of herself in the hospital on Sept. 8. In the caption the soprano said, “I am reading some of your comments and again I am impressed how a word from a person, agent and theater doesn’t mean anything for some of you. Mostly I am amazed how a singer is taken for granted. I hate posting this kind of pictures, because they concern my life and privacy, but for those who are starving for gossip instapleasure – there we go! This is me a few days ago at the hospital of Nyon. I am sorry that this didn’t give me the possibility to début La Juive as planned. I am feeling better, but not in a shape to participate in a show.”
Polish National Opera to Present ‘Aida’
The Polish National Opera is set to showcase a revival production of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company and Theatre Museum will showcase a new exhibition “Beyond Aida: Egyptomania” on Polish stages on Sept. 8 in anticipation of the new production. The exhibition will present theatrical fascination with...
Artist of the Week: Maite Beaumont
The 2022-23 season has kicked off and that means that many companies are presenting exciting new productions, new works, and reviving classics. Among them is the Teatro de la Zarzuela, which is opening with an exciting world premiere, “La Celestina.” The work by Felipe Pedrell will world premiere 120 years after it was originally intended to be shown back in 1902 and will be performed in concert with a superb cast.
